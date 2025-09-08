Government urged to be intentional in addressing challenges of women with disabilities

The Executive Director of Women with Disability Development and Advocacy Organization (WODAO), Veronica Kofiedu, has urged government to adopt deliberate and intentional measures to address the pressing challenges confronting women with disabilities in Ghana.

She noted that women with disabilities continue to endure stigma, discrimination, exclusion from decision-making, and widespread abuse, yet policies and interventions often neglect their unique needs. According to her, these issues must not be treated as an afterthought but integrated into national development programs from the very beginning.

“Government agencies, private and public sector organizations should be intentional about inclusivity so that nobody is left behind. Our issues cannot continue to be assumed for us—we deserve a place at the decision-making table,” Madam Kofiedu appealed.

She explained that women with disabilities are frequently subjected to physical and sexual abuse, with perpetrators often escaping accountability. This, she warned, exposes victims to long-term health risks, including sexually transmitted infections. If left unaddressed, she cautioned, the situation could worsen and undermine the dignity and wellbeing of many women.

Her call comes in the wake of studies exposing systemic exclusion. A 2025 situational analysis on climate change and disability revealed that while 80 percent of persons with disabilities across 33 districts recognize climate change as real, 71.5 percent report its harmful impact on their health, mobility, and livelihoods. Yet, only 23 percent have ever been included in climate change discussions, highlighting how District Assemblies often fail to recognize them as partners in adaptation planning.

The problem is further reflected in a 2024 Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) report covering the Volta and Oti regions. The report found that 61 percent of women with disabilities face cultural restrictions limiting access to social interventions, while the same percentage encounter barriers in healthcare. In Volta, sexual and reproductive health services were identified as particularly inaccessible. Political exclusion was also widespread, with 71.8 percent left out of decision-making processes. In addition, 78 percent cited inaccessible public transport as a major hurdle, and 41.8 percent said women with disabilities face heightened risk of gender-based violence.

Madam Kofiedu stressed that disability rights are human rights, not acts of charity. She called on government to deliberately mainstream disability issues in policy design, implementation, and monitoring. “Rights are not privileges; we are human beings and must be treated as such,” she said.

The appeal was delivered during a stakeholder engagement organized by WODAO in partnership with Science Service International, Ireland. The event brought together about 50 stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society groups, NGOs, and organizations of persons with disabilities, to strengthen collaboration on disability advocacy.

She emphasized that disasters and climate-related emergencies often worsen the plight of women with disabilities. According to her, evacuation centers are typically inaccessible, emergency communications exclude those with hearing and visual impairments, and women with disabilities are at greater risk of abuse in shelters. These realities, she said, demand disability-friendly early warning systems, inclusive budgets at the district level, and stronger safeguarding measures.

The forum also underscored the importance of economic empowerment, with calls to provide livelihood skills and create opportunities that would enable women with disabilities to participate fully in society. “Advocacy is about numbers. One single organization cannot do it all. That is why partnerships with stakeholders are important if we are to drive inclusivity home,” Madam Kofiedu noted.

Participants collectively agreed that sustained advocacy, capacity building, and strict policy enforcement are vital to advancing disability inclusion in Ghana. They also stressed the need for continuous awareness creation to protect the rights of women and girls with disabilities.

Madam Kofiedu concluded with an appeal to the public to join the cause, emphasizing that disability is a shared human experience. “We are all potential candidates. Everybody must come on board to push government to do the right thing for persons with disabilities,” she said.

Guest of honour Hon. James Gunu reaffirmed his commitment to disability-inclusive development. He recalled initiatives he spearheaded in 2017 to improve the welfare of persons with disabilities, including the establishment of a disability register and the appointment of a desk officer at the district level.

He also pointed to the government’s policy of free tertiary education for persons with disabilities, stressing that it reflects recognition of the fact that about 10 percent of Ghana’s population lives with a disability. “Even persons we see to be able today can be disabled tomorrow. We must therefore take issues of disability critically and develop systems that take good care of persons with disability,” he emphasized.