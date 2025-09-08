Ketu South MP engages Energy Minister over electricity challenges

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has taken a significant step towards addressing the persistent electricity challenges in her constituency.

On Friday, she convened a high-level meeting with the Minister for Energy, Hon. John Jinapor, to discuss issues related to overbilling, faulty meters, disconnections, and other power-related problems.

The meeting was initiated by Hon. Gomashie in response to the concerns of her constituents, who have been plagued by electricity challenges for a long time. The Minister for Energy and his Chief Director warmly received the delegation, with the Minister acknowledging Hon. Gomashie as a "mother" and promising to dispatch a technical team to Ketu South.

The technical team will conduct a comprehensive, on-the-ground assessment of the electricity infrastructure and challenges in Ketu South. The team will provide expert recommendations for a permanent resolution to the issues of overbilling and related concerns. Hon. Jinapor assured Hon. Gomashie that the team will work tirelessly to address the challenges.

In response to the issue of communities without power, Hon. Jinapor assured Hon. Gomashie that Ketu South will receive its fair share of rural electrification projects in the region. This move is expected to bring relief to communities that have been without power for a long time.

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie expressed her profound appreciation to the Energy Minister for his prompt attention and decisive commitments. She pledged the full cooperation and support of the Ketu South constituents to the technical assessment team to ensure the success of the initiative.

In a press release by the Ketu South NDC's Communication Officer Mr. Bright Dzila, the meeting was attended by a delegation of stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Hon. Alhaji Yussif Isaka Jajah; leadership of the Concerned ECG Customers of Ketu South; and other officials.

The meeting was a significant step towards addressing the concerns of Ketu South constituents. Hon. Gomashie's efforts have brought hope to the residents, who are eager to see an end to the electricity challenges that have plagued the area for so long.

The dispatch of the technical team to Ketu South is expected to bring a permanent solution to the electricity challenges in the area. The rural electrification project will also bring relief to communities that have been without power. The outcome of the meeting has brought hope to the residents of Ketu South, who are eager to see an end to their electricity challenges.