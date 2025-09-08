ModernGhana logo
Ketu South MCE Takes Proactive Measures to Prevent Flooding in Agbozume

MON, 08 SEP 2025

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region, Hon. Nicholas Kwabla Worclatsi, has initiated a major de-silting exercise in Agbozume to prevent flooding in the area.

The exercise aims to clear the drainage systems of sand debris and filth that have been causing concerns for residents.

The drains in Agbozume have been heavily choked with sand and debris, posing a significant risk to homes and shops along the waterways. The Dzanyigome stream near the Agbozume market is one of the areas affected by the environmental menace. Hon. Worclatsi's efforts are geared towards ensuring the free flow of water in the drains and preventing any potential disasters.

According to Hon. Worclatsi, the de-silting exercise is part of his vision to make Ketu South Municipality one of the cleanest in the country. He emphasized that the sanitation day will be observed weekly to maintain the cleanliness of the municipality. The MCE also promised to introduce bylaws to regulate waste disposal and communal labor.

In addition to the de-silting exercise, Hon. Worclatsi announced plans to bring investors to the municipality. Within two weeks, the investors are expected to drain the lagoon, allowing residents to engage in fishing farming, which will boost the local economy.

The MCE's initiative has been welcomed by residents, who have expressed gratitude for his proactive approach to addressing the flooding menace. Hon. Worclatsi emphasized the importance of community participation in maintaining the cleanliness of the municipality.

To ensure the effectiveness of the initiative, Hon. Worclatsi stated that the assembly will introduce bylaws to regulate waste disposal and communal labor. Those who fail to comply will face sanctions.

Residents of Agbozume have expressed hope that the MCE's initiative will bring relief to the area. They appreciate his efforts to address the flooding menace and look forward to the economic benefits of the fishing farming project.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

