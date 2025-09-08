Newly posted teachers to demon over unpaid salaries

The Aggrieved Newly Posted Teachers group has declared its intention to take to the streets on September 23 to demand payment of long-overdue salaries.

Comprising graduates from Colleges of Education and universities, the group says many of its members have been left without pay for up to a year. College graduates claim they have gone 12 months without salaries, while their counterparts from universities say they have endured eight months of the same.

The teachers describe the situation as “devastating,” lamenting that the prolonged financial hardship has pushed them to the brink.

“Many of us can no longer pay our rent, which is overdue. We are unable to settle our utility bills, and even basic needs such as food and medical bills, which have resulted in some of our colleagues losing their lives in recent times,” the group said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Lead Convener Simon Kofi Nartey appealed directly to President Mahama to step in and ensure the Ministry of Finance releases funds to settle the arrears.

“We know that His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana, is a listening president. We humbly call for his urgent intervention to ensure that the Ministry of Finance releases the necessary funds to pay our arrears and salaries without further delay,” Nartey said.

The group warned that failure to act would leave them with no option but to escalate their protest.

“We are hereby giving notice that if by the end of September 2025, we are not issued our staff ID numbers, validated, and paid our salaries and arrears, we will stage a massive demonstration on the principal streets of Accra to register our displeasure and the hardship we are going through,” they cautioned.