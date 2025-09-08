Plea bargain must be made a mandatory aspect of all offences — Oliver Barker

Legal practitioner and social activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has called for plea bargain to be made a compulsory feature in Ghana’s justice system.

He argued that the current optional nature of the arrangement has not been effective in addressing the country’s case backlog.

He believes making plea bargains mandatory for all offences will ease pressure on prosecutors and ensure speedy trials.

In a social media post on Monday, September 8, Barker Vormawor highlighted delays in the existing process, blaming the Office of the Attorney General for excessive bureaucracy after applications have been filed.

“Our court system is clogged by thousands of cases that could have been pleaded out. A vast amount of prosecutorial resources are spent on cases that should not go the full length of trial. In the end, cases delay; and prosecutors are overworked. Worse, serious white-collar crime is not effectively prosecuted,” he wrote.

He observed that in Ghana, plea bargain applications undergo several layers of bureaucracy, often dragging for more than a year before approval or rejection is communicated.

This, the lawyer said, discourages lawyers and undermines the purpose of the system.

“In Ghana, your letter goes to AG (after being stuck at the registry for 6 months). AG then minutes on it to DPP, DPP minutes on it to Chief State, who minutes on it to the assigned State Attorney. State Attorney writes a memo, which goes up the same chain. Then when agreed, a letter is written to the lawyer for the accused, following the same up and down bureaucracy… the same system for 18 months,” he lamented.

He therefore proposed reforms that would allow prosecutors to reach quick agreements with defence lawyers before judges, describing it as a seamless practice already being used in many jurisdictions.

The Plea Bargain Act, officially known as the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Act 1079), allows accused persons to admit guilt in exchange for reduced charges, lesser sentences, or withdrawal of some charges, and also to provide information to aid prosecutions.

The agreement is reached between the accused and the prosecutor, but the judge has the final say to accept or reject it.