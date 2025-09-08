Mahama to host media at Presidency on September 10 to answer pressing questions

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to engage the media on Wednesday, September 10, at a special encounter to address key national issues.

The event, scheduled for 8:00 am at the Presidency, will allow the President to provide updates on his Resetting Ghana Agenda, ongoing projects, and policies.

It will also serve as an opportunity for journalists to ask questions directly on matters affecting the country.

A statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, noted that participation in the encounter will be strictly by accreditation.

“The encounter will provide a unique platform for President Mahama to engage the Ghanaian people, through the media, on pressing national issues, his Resetting Ghana Agenda, policies and ongoing projects.

“It will also offer an opportunity for journalists to pose questions directly to the President on a wide range of subjects affecting the nation,” the statement said.

The Presidency expressed confidence that the session will be productive and engaging as the President opens up on critical issues of governance.