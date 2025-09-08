ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 08 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Ghana`s job is not yet finished

Ghana`s job is not yet finished

God: “My son, take out another empty white sheet of paper and write as if Prez. Mahama would be your best friend.“

I: „I know his face from 50 meters apart, but never touched his hands.“

God: “I am not here to argue with you, my son. I am here to tell you what you have to write and do.“

I: „Oh Lord, please...I beg...forgive my sins.“

God: „Write my will. Pan-Africanism and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did not come to Ghana for no reason. I decided that Ghana needs to take the lead of the African Union and African Unity, like Germany in the European Union. It must provide leadership and inspiration, vision and instruments to form a real, not a fake, African Unity. I want Prez. Mahama to use the assigned National Cathedral grounds and build a City Campus of the new AEU, Africa's Elite University, instead funded by all African countries. Tell him to stop future African leaders from studying abroad the values and visions of the white man for the world, and particularly Africa, with his white strategies. This is brainwashing Africans, allowing it to be done to them with open eyes. Close your eyes, I will use your hand to draw my plans for Ghana and the whole of Africa. Ready?“

I: “Oh Lord, please use me!”
God: „Here we go.
AEU Africa's Elite University (Accra, Ghana)

Department of African History
Department of African Values
Department for Visions on Africa and the Rest of the World

Department for African Unity
Department for Political Instruments and Strategies

Department for the Study of International Governance

Department for Political Ideology
Department for African Leadership Training
Have you got it, my son?“
I: „Yes, my Lord. I got it. But do Africans get it, too?“

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1373)

More

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Felix Gyamfi and Ruth Dela Seddoh Felix Gyamfi reassigned from National Service Authority to Finance Ministry, dep...

1 hour ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Former CJ Torkornoo to challenge her removal in court

1 hour ago

Private security guard took vehicle without permission — PETROSOL confirms tragic accident 'Private security guard took vehicle without permission' — PETROSOL confirms tra...

1 hour ago

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Armah-Kofi Buah praised for resolving Azumah Resources-Engineer and Planners iss...

2 hours ago

Akwatia defeat: Current NPP executives must bow out when the applause is louder - Lecturer Akwatia defeat: Current NPP executives must bow out when the applause is louder ...

2 hours ago

Veteran journalist and former Judicial Council member Elizabeth Ohene Torkornoo’s removal: ‘We shall all live to regret this short-term, high-handed e...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I’ve cancelled US$3.5m single-sourced renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have not awarded US$5.2m renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Benin — Abl...

3 hours ago

A national communication team member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo Be highhanded in dealing with Gbiniyiri conflict — Wonder Madilo urges gov’t

5 hours ago

Renowned pollster and Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah Plea bargain law weakens anti-corruption efforts — Mussa Dankwah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line