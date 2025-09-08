Ghana`s job is not yet finished

God: “My son, take out another empty white sheet of paper and write as if Prez. Mahama would be your best friend.“

I: „I know his face from 50 meters apart, but never touched his hands.“

God: “I am not here to argue with you, my son. I am here to tell you what you have to write and do.“

I: „Oh Lord, please...I beg...forgive my sins.“

God: „Write my will. Pan-Africanism and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did not come to Ghana for no reason. I decided that Ghana needs to take the lead of the African Union and African Unity, like Germany in the European Union. It must provide leadership and inspiration, vision and instruments to form a real, not a fake, African Unity. I want Prez. Mahama to use the assigned National Cathedral grounds and build a City Campus of the new AEU, Africa's Elite University, instead funded by all African countries. Tell him to stop future African leaders from studying abroad the values and visions of the white man for the world, and particularly Africa, with his white strategies. This is brainwashing Africans, allowing it to be done to them with open eyes. Close your eyes, I will use your hand to draw my plans for Ghana and the whole of Africa. Ready?“

I: “Oh Lord, please use me!”

God: „Here we go.

AEU Africa's Elite University (Accra, Ghana)

Department of African History

Department of African Values

Department for Visions on Africa and the Rest of the World

Department for African Unity

Department for Political Instruments and Strategies

Department for the Study of International Governance

Department for Political Ideology

Department for African Leadership Training

Have you got it, my son?“

I: „Yes, my Lord. I got it. But do Africans get it, too?“