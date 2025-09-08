I’ve cancelled US$3.5m single-sourced renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Abidjan — Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that he has cancelled a US$3.5 million “single-source midnight contract” awarded to renovate Ghana’s embassy in Abidjan.

According to him, the contract was awarded on November 7, 2024, by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) government but was not in the interest of taxpayers.

In a social media post on Monday, September 8, the North Tongu MP explained that his priority since assuming office has been to protect the public purse and ensure transparency in the award of state contracts.

“On the contrary, I have rather protected taxpayers by canceling a US$3.5million single-source midnight contract to renovate our embassy in Abidjan which was awarded on 7th November, 2024,” Mr. Ablakwa revealed.

This comes after the Minister dismissed reports alleging that he had awarded a US$5.2 million renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Benin.

He stressed that the claims were false and should be ignored by the public.

“Treat with utter contempt the false claims that I have awarded a renovation contract for our embassy in Benin at a cost of US$5.2million. For the record, I have not awarded any embassy renovation contract anywhere in the world. Let me be clear — not a single embassy renovation or construction contract has been awarded by me since I became Foreign Minister,” he clarified.