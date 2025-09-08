I have not awarded US$5.2m renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Benin — Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has dismissed claims that he awarded a renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Benin.

According to him, the allegation that he sanctioned a contract worth US$5.2 million is completely false.

In a social media post on Monday, September 8, the North Tongu MP and Minister stressed that he has not awarded any such contract in Benin or anywhere else in the world.

“Treat with utter contempt the false claims that I have awarded a renovation contract for our embassy in Benin at a cost of US$5.2million. For the record, I have not awarded any embassy renovation contract anywhere in the world. Let me be clear — not a single embassy renovation or construction contract has been awarded by me since I became Foreign Minister,” he wrote.

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that since assuming office, he has rather saved the country from a US$3.5 million “single-source midnight contract” at Ghana’s embassy in Abidjan, which had been awarded on November 7, 2024.

“On the contrary, I have rather protected taxpayers by canceling a US$3.5million single-source midnight contract to renovate our embassy in Abidjan which was awarded on 7th November, 2024,” he disclosed.

He further assured Ghanaians that he would never betray their trust, pledging to work with integrity to help achieve President John Mahama’s Reset Agenda.