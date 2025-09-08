Be highhanded in dealing with Gbiniyiri conflict — Wonder Madilo urges gov’t

A national communication team member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo, has urged the John Mahama-led government to take a tough stance in addressing the Gbiniyiri conflict in the Savannah Region.

The violence, triggered by a land dispute, has so far claimed at least 31 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 residents since it erupted on August 24.

More than 13,000 Ghanaians are also reported to have fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast for safety.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, September 8, Madilo stressed that perpetrators of the conflict must not go unpunished.

“High handed, because my view, and if you ask me, is that these are the times that I believe and I want my government to be high handed. High handed because a crime is a crime. Lives have been lost. That’s murder… property is lost. That is also a crime, and that must be looked at,” he said.

He explained that the land dispute could have been avoided if traditional leaders had followed due process in the sale or lease of land.

Madilo however acknowledged efforts by the government and security agencies for making calm return in the past week with no reports of fresh clashes.

He further noted that NADMO, the Ministry of Defence and national security have been actively engaged to restore peace and begin resettling displaced persons.

“Savannah remains one of the food baskets of this country… you are talking about cattle rearing, goats, sheep, and also crop farming like maize and wheat. So there’s an economic impact. Beyond that, government is also spending a lot to feed, shelter and provide health care for the displaced,” he noted.

He urged the government to intensify its interventions, restore normalcy and ensure punitive measures are applied to deter future conflicts.