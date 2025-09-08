ModernGhana logo
'Let us remain united, focused, and fight for power in 2028' — Ralph Poku-Adusei to Bekwai NPP Delegates

By William Beeko
NPP MP for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei
MON, 08 SEP 2025
MP for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei has charged party delegates and stakeholders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to set aside past grievances and remain united as the party gears up to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.

He made the call during the Bekwai constituency annual delegates conference, which brought together 894 delegates, 34 electoral area coordinators, past executives, patrons, council of elders, regional representatives, Members of Parliament, and other key stakeholders of the party.

Organized under the sponsorship of Hon. Poku-Adusei, in collaboration with the constituency executives, the conference was held with the central aim of reconciling factions, welcoming back members who had previously defected, and healing divisions to strengthen the party’s base.

The Bekwai legislator urged members to demonstrate commitment, discipline, and resilience in the effort to return the NPP to power.

Quoting the saying, “a hungry man is an angry man,” he encouraged delegates to channel their hunger into a fierce determination to work for victory.

“We have done it before, in 2000 and again in 2016, when the NPP bounced back to secure victory. We can do it once more, but only if we stay united, hungry, and focused,” he declared.

He further pledged his personal commitment to fostering reconciliation and charged all members to play active roles in building a formidable front ahead of the next general elections.

The NPP Bekwai Constituency Chairman, Mr. Alex Arko Addai Darkwa, rallied members to embrace the elephant, the party’s symbol—as their tool for victory in 2028.

He urged them not to be distracted or divided by the impending flagbearership contest but instead to engage in sober reflection and rally behind a candidate with the “Midas touch” to secure electoral success.

Notable figures of the party, including Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu, former First Deputy Speaker and former MP for Bekwai, and Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary, joined the conference virtually via Zoom.

