Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum Is NPP’s Best Shot in 2028 - Part 3

To move the country in a direction best suited for a progressive and a salutary course of a game-changing development of the sort or the kind most suitable for life in the Twenty-First Century and well beyond, we need a seismic paradigmatic shift or pivoting. This is precisely where Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum comes to the fore. You see, what is currently woefully and tragically lacking among the leadership of Postcolonial Ghana, for the most part, is one with a missionary zeal, rather than the State-Capturing Mentality that well appears to have effectively and seemingly incurably taken grips of the leaderships of both two major political parties in the country, namely, the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

We know this for an incontrovertible fact because the leaderships of both the NDC and the NPP have unspeakable trails of the sort of massive scamming of the longsuffering Ghanaian people that are highly unlikely to redound to the benefit and the sort and the remarkable level of development likely to make Ghana a key player in both Continental African and Global Leadership. This is inescapably where the innovative, distinguished and the creative leadership of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, educated First-Rate Academic Administrator and Generational Mind-Changer easily stands faraway and apart from the pack, as it were.

The Bosomtwe Constituency Member of Parliament reminds this author of his own path-paving and pioneering maternal grandfather, namely, The Reverend T H (Yawbe) Sintim(-Aboagye) - (1896-1982) - of Akyem-Asiakwa and Akyem-Begoro, Asante-Mampong and Asante-Juaben. He is also widely and extensively documented in the Twentieth-Century History of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana as one who stood far and away from the rest of the clerical membership of his generation and as one who traveled much of the country, especially much of the then Gold Coast Colony and the Asante Federation, entailing the Present-Day Asante and Bono, Ahafo and the Bono-East Regions, deeply immersed in the sacred missionary work of educating generations of future Gold Coast and Ghanaian leaders, in much the same manner as Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum today.

Now, what is equally fascinating about the man is that among all the Five Presidential-Candidacy Aspirants who have, so far, publicly declared their intention to gun for the 2028 Presidential Election, it is only the former Akufo-Addo-appointed Deputy Minister of Education and, subsequently, substantive Education Minister whose work in the latter portfolios resonates all across the country without compare in postcolonial Ghanaian history. Dr. Osei-Adutwum’s introduction of the STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - Curriculum has elevated the level and the quality of Ghanaian Public Education in ways that cannot be confidently argued on behalf of any of his four other competitors or rivals, including Ghana’s most innovative and crackerjack economist and the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Now, as I have already noted in several of my previous articles and opinion columns, were Dr. Osei-Adutwum not in the running, my second best choice would be the Oxbridge and the Simon Fraser, Canada, educated Walewale native from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region. The one great weakness of Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, which I have already extensively discussed on these very pages in the recent past, is the fact that the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana is decidedly and unarguably a formidable scholar and a first-rate economist and a technocrat who, unfortunately, is woefully bereft of the kind of political propaganda skills that could have already made the twice, nonconsecutively, elected President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama a relic of history.

But, of course, I have to be fair to the rather urbane and inorganically patrician Mamprusi chieftain, which is that the problem of the pathologically lethargic New Patriotic Party Communications Propaganda Machine is more of a structurally institutional problem than an individual one about which Yours Truly has been writing and publishing for at least some 20 years now. Then also, the entire leadership of the Elephant Riders’ Party is one of complacency in rather naively supposing that the mere construction of roads and highways and the introduction of poverty-alleviation policies, without ensuring the long-term sustainability of such programs and policies, is enough to pass electoral muster before the overwhelming majority of the electorate. This is precisely where Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum would do well to heavily invest some of his electioneering-campaign resources, if he surefire as hell is to be taken seriously.

I mean, isn’t it rather unpardonably absurd for just two players, namely, Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye and Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, to be so desperately ranged against a battalion of National Democratic Congress’ panoply of Orwellian caliber of hardnosed and rhetorically fiery propagandists? And then to scandalously have some freeloading nominal NPP AWOL Communication Team Members farcically and “nativistically” presuming to impugn the credentials and the credibility of an NDC/NDP crossover in the manner of the so-called “Konongo Kaya,” that is, a reluctant head porter who would also not wisely get out of the way for their much and far better prepared and willing colleagues to do the job.

These “Tintinto” party poopers could also save themselves and the rest of the party constabulary unnecessary grief by ridding themselves of the primitive mentality of “party-membership longevity” or the “Stand-On-Line” mantra that nearly sealed the fate of the Elephant Riders between 2008 and 2016. Ultimately, the one most crucial and salient advantage that Candidate Osei-Adutwum has over his four other competitors or rivals is his crossparty and, in effect, national appeal, in ways that cannot be said in favor or on behalf of Messrs. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, about whom I have already written and published extensively, Mahamudu Bawumia, Bryan Acheampong, and My Dear Brother Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

