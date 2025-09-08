NPP fails to reward sacrifices of loyal members when in power — Sammy Crabbe

Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has accused the party of neglecting its members anytime it wins power.

He argued that many grassroots supporters feel their sacrifices are not acknowledged or rewarded, leaving them demoralized and unwilling to work for the party in future elections.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, September 7, Mr. Crabbe acknowledged that this lack of appreciation is one of the major obstacles to the NPP’s current unity drive after its 2024 electoral defeat.

“People feel that when the party comes to power through their efforts, they get absolutely nothing out of it. Why should they die for the party? There can be no unity until members are assured that their varied interests are protected,” he said.

The former NPP executive stressed that compensation and recognition are key motivational tools, and failure to provide these has left many at the grassroots frustrated.

He recalled how in constituencies like Ashaiman, some polling stations were left without agents on election day because members had lost interest in working for the party.

“On the day of the election, in Ashaiman, for half of the polling stations we didn’t even have polling agents. Why? Because people no longer felt it was worth sacrificing for the party. That is how bad it got,” he explained.

Mr. Crabbe stressed that the NPP needs to restructure and build transparent systems that guarantee recognition, fairness, and purpose, regardless of who leads the party.