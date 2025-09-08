ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP fails to reward sacrifices of loyal members when in power — Sammy Crabbe

NPP Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe
MON, 08 SEP 2025
Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe

Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has accused the party of neglecting its members anytime it wins power.

He argued that many grassroots supporters feel their sacrifices are not acknowledged or rewarded, leaving them demoralized and unwilling to work for the party in future elections.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, September 7, Mr. Crabbe acknowledged that this lack of appreciation is one of the major obstacles to the NPP’s current unity drive after its 2024 electoral defeat.

“People feel that when the party comes to power through their efforts, they get absolutely nothing out of it. Why should they die for the party? There can be no unity until members are assured that their varied interests are protected,” he said.

The former NPP executive stressed that compensation and recognition are key motivational tools, and failure to provide these has left many at the grassroots frustrated.

He recalled how in constituencies like Ashaiman, some polling stations were left without agents on election day because members had lost interest in working for the party.

“On the day of the election, in Ashaiman, for half of the polling stations we didn’t even have polling agents. Why? Because people no longer felt it was worth sacrificing for the party. That is how bad it got,” he explained.

Mr. Crabbe stressed that the NPP needs to restructure and build transparent systems that guarantee recognition, fairness, and purpose, regardless of who leads the party.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

26 seconds ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I’ve cancelled US$3.5m single-sourced renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in ...

1 minute ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have not awarded US$5.2m renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Benin — Abl...

1 minute ago

A national communication team member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo Be highhanded in dealing with Gbiniyiri conflict — Wonder Madilo urges gov’t

59 minutes ago

Cedi depreciates further as forex market selling rate hits GHS13 to $1 on September 8 Cedi depreciates further as forex market selling rate hits GHS13 to $1 on Septem...

59 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ghanaians are suffering; focus on delivering the promises you made to them — Mir...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Gbiniyiri conflict: Gov’t must declare state of emergency in entire Savannah Reg...

1 hour ago

Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe NPP fails to reward sacrifices of loyal members when in power — Sammy Crabbe

1 hour ago

Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe NPP can’t achieve unity if members’ grievances are not addressed — Sammy Crabbe

2 hours ago

Star Oil threatens to sue YouTuber Goshers for GH¢20m over defamatory post Star Oil threatens to sue YouTuber Goshers for GH¢20m over 'defamatory' post

2 hours ago

Renowned pollster and Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah Plea bargain law weakens anti-corruption efforts — Mussa Dankwah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line