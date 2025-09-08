NPP can’t achieve unity if members’ grievances are not addressed — Sammy Crabbe

Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, says attempts to unite the party after its 2024 electoral defeat will not succeed if leadership fails to address grievances among members.

According to him, unity can only be achieved when party members feel their contributions are valued and their interests protected through transparent processes.

He noted that many grassroots supporters have grown disillusioned because they do not benefit from the party’s victory after working hard to secure power.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, September 7, Mr. Crabbe argued that the lack of motivation and recognition for members was one of the major reasons the party struggled with mobilization in the 2024 polls.

“Until we can assure our people that their interest, regardless of how varied, is protected, there can be no unity. People feel that when the party comes to power through their efforts, they get absolutely nothing out of it. Why should they die for the party?” he said.

He stressed that recognition and fair treatment, not just money or contracts, are what many party faithful seek.

The NPP stalwart cited the case of Ashaiman, where he said the NPP failed to get polling agents at some stations during the elections because members were demotivated.

“On the day of the election, in Ashaiman, for half of the polling stations we didn’t even have polling agents. Why? Because people no longer felt it was worth sacrificing for the party. That is how bad it got,” he explained.

Mr. Crabbe, who described himself as a researcher and an experienced manager, stressed that without building transparent and institutionalized systems that recognize and motivate members, the NPP’s unity agenda will remain unattainable.