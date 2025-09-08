ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP can’t achieve unity if members’ grievances are not addressed — Sammy Crabbe

NPP Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe
MON, 08 SEP 2025
Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe

Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, says attempts to unite the party after its 2024 electoral defeat will not succeed if leadership fails to address grievances among members.

According to him, unity can only be achieved when party members feel their contributions are valued and their interests protected through transparent processes.

He noted that many grassroots supporters have grown disillusioned because they do not benefit from the party’s victory after working hard to secure power.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, September 7, Mr. Crabbe argued that the lack of motivation and recognition for members was one of the major reasons the party struggled with mobilization in the 2024 polls.

“Until we can assure our people that their interest, regardless of how varied, is protected, there can be no unity. People feel that when the party comes to power through their efforts, they get absolutely nothing out of it. Why should they die for the party?” he said.

He stressed that recognition and fair treatment, not just money or contracts, are what many party faithful seek.

The NPP stalwart cited the case of Ashaiman, where he said the NPP failed to get polling agents at some stations during the elections because members were demotivated.

“On the day of the election, in Ashaiman, for half of the polling stations we didn’t even have polling agents. Why? Because people no longer felt it was worth sacrificing for the party. That is how bad it got,” he explained.

Mr. Crabbe, who described himself as a researcher and an experienced manager, stressed that without building transparent and institutionalized systems that recognize and motivate members, the NPP’s unity agenda will remain unattainable.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

25 seconds ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I’ve cancelled US$3.5m single-sourced renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in ...

1 minute ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have not awarded US$5.2m renovation contract at Ghana’s embassy in Benin — Abl...

1 minute ago

A national communication team member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo Be highhanded in dealing with Gbiniyiri conflict — Wonder Madilo urges gov’t

59 minutes ago

Cedi depreciates further as forex market selling rate hits GHS13 to $1 on September 8 Cedi depreciates further as forex market selling rate hits GHS13 to $1 on Septem...

59 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ghanaians are suffering; focus on delivering the promises you made to them — Mir...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Gbiniyiri conflict: Gov’t must declare state of emergency in entire Savannah Reg...

1 hour ago

Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe NPP fails to reward sacrifices of loyal members when in power — Sammy Crabbe

1 hour ago

Former 2nd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe NPP can’t achieve unity if members’ grievances are not addressed — Sammy Crabbe

2 hours ago

Star Oil threatens to sue YouTuber Goshers for GH¢20m over defamatory post Star Oil threatens to sue YouTuber Goshers for GH¢20m over 'defamatory' post

2 hours ago

Renowned pollster and Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah Plea bargain law weakens anti-corruption efforts — Mussa Dankwah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line