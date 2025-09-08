ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 08 Sep 2025 Business & Finance

NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes DStv price cuts

  Mon, 08 Sep 2025
NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes DStv price cuts

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed that MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, will take part in a government-led stakeholder committee tasked with reviewing subscription prices in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 7, 2025, the NCA said it had received the company’s formal response to its notice of intention to suspend its authorisation, along with details of its pricing model, which are currently under review.

“MultiChoice Ghana agrees with the directive from the Honourable Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations for the establishment of a Stakeholder Committee to evaluate DStv pricing in Ghana and that they intend to fully participate in this work,” the Authority stated. It added that the committee’s first meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025.

The committee, chaired by Minister Samuel Nartey George, will include representatives from the Ministry, the NCA, MultiChoice Ghana and MultiChoice Africa. It has been given just 14 days to produce a new pricing framework, with a deadline of September 21, 2025.

At an earlier press briefing, Mr George stressed that the company had initially requested a month for the talks, but government insisted on a shorter timetable. “So let's be clear, they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction. Now they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe, as Minister, that we do not need 30 days. 14 days is enough for us to reach this decision, inclusive of weekends,” he said.

MultiChoice Ghana, however, in its own statement, sought to clarify its position. “We will fully participate in the established Working Committee. However, we wish to clarify that MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Canal Plus Group, which is expected to finalise its acquisition of MultiChoice Africa by the end of September, has pledged to respect the outcome of the committee’s work and to prioritise Ghana in its post-acquisition strategy.

The NCA also reminded the public that it is enforcing outstanding fines of GH¢10,000 per day imposed on MultiChoice for failing to provide a cost breakdown of its bouquet pricing for 24 days, in line with the Electronic Communications Act.

The Authority assured that further updates will be provided as negotiations progress.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes DStv price cuts NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes D...

2 hours ago

Govt to complete all abandoned teacher training projects – Apaak Govt to complete all abandoned teacher training projects – Apaak

2 hours ago

BECE 2025: GES moves to probe alleged BECE malpractice documentary BECE 2025: GES moves to probe alleged BECE malpractice documentary

2 hours ago

Tamale: Toilet facility at Aboabo market in deplorable state Tamale: Toilet facility at Aboabo market in deplorable state 

2 hours ago

Cedi slide misread in local reports Cedi slide misread in local reports

2 hours ago

Ahafo Region: Duayaw-Nkwanta Police Officer found dead in suspected suicide Ahafo Region: Duayaw-Nkwanta Police Officer found dead in suspected suicide

2 hours ago

A senior strategist for the Bryan Acheampong 2028 campaign, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku 'There are certain Christian leaders, prophets you don’t attack' — Bryan Acheamp...

2 hours ago

As a PRO, I don’t even have car to enhance safety campaigns – National Road Safety Authority PRO weeps 'As a PRO, I don’t even have car to enhance safety campaigns' – National Road Sa...

2 hours ago

Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama clinches NDC ticket in Tamale Central Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama clinches NDC ticket in Tamale Central

2 hours ago

Concerned Youth of Tema says NPP constituency secretary sold TDC land to his wife Concerned Youth of Tema says NPP constituency secretary sold TDC land to his wif...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line