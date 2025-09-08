NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes DStv price cuts

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed that MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, will take part in a government-led stakeholder committee tasked with reviewing subscription prices in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 7, 2025, the NCA said it had received the company’s formal response to its notice of intention to suspend its authorisation, along with details of its pricing model, which are currently under review.

“MultiChoice Ghana agrees with the directive from the Honourable Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations for the establishment of a Stakeholder Committee to evaluate DStv pricing in Ghana and that they intend to fully participate in this work,” the Authority stated. It added that the committee’s first meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025.

The committee, chaired by Minister Samuel Nartey George, will include representatives from the Ministry, the NCA, MultiChoice Ghana and MultiChoice Africa. It has been given just 14 days to produce a new pricing framework, with a deadline of September 21, 2025.

At an earlier press briefing, Mr George stressed that the company had initially requested a month for the talks, but government insisted on a shorter timetable. “So let's be clear, they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction. Now they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe, as Minister, that we do not need 30 days. 14 days is enough for us to reach this decision, inclusive of weekends,” he said.

MultiChoice Ghana, however, in its own statement, sought to clarify its position. “We will fully participate in the established Working Committee. However, we wish to clarify that MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Canal Plus Group, which is expected to finalise its acquisition of MultiChoice Africa by the end of September, has pledged to respect the outcome of the committee’s work and to prioritise Ghana in its post-acquisition strategy.

The NCA also reminded the public that it is enforcing outstanding fines of GH¢10,000 per day imposed on MultiChoice for failing to provide a cost breakdown of its bouquet pricing for 24 days, in line with the Electronic Communications Act.

The Authority assured that further updates will be provided as negotiations progress.