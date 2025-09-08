ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

3 Nigerian nationals caught stealing from parked vehicles in Kumasi jailed 60 years

  Mon, 08 Sep 2025
Crime & Punishment 3 Nigerian nationals caught stealing from parked vehicles in Kumasi jailed 60 years
MON, 08 SEP 2025

Three Nigerian nationals have been handed lengthy prison sentences in Kumasi after being found guilty of stealing from parked vehicles and other related crimes.

The convicts — Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie and Russell Ekenze — were sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment each with hard labour. They also received additional sentences of 10 years and eight years on separate charges, with all sentences set to run concurrently.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command announced the convictions in a press statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit.

According to DSP Ahianyo, the three men were arrested on June 20, 2025, following a spate of vehicle thefts in Kumasi. They were first arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court, where Ekenze pleaded guilty and was given a 10-year sentence with hard labour. Friday and Agwazie pleaded not guilty.

Their cases were later transferred to the Kumasi Circuit Court 3, where both were convicted on two counts and sentenced to eight years each, with the terms running concurrently.

On the same day, Circuit Court 1 tried all three on additional charges and sentenced them to 20 years each in hard labour on two counts.

Ekenze was further convicted on July 24, 2025, by Circuit Court 2, which handed him another 10-year sentence on two counts. These sentences are also to run concurrently with his earlier terms.

“All three convicts, Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie and Russell Ekenze, are currently serving their sentences at the Kumasi Central Prison,” DSP Ahianyo confirmed.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes DStv price cuts NCA, MultiChoice set for crunch meeting today as Communication Minister pushes D...

2 hours ago

Govt to complete all abandoned teacher training projects – Apaak Govt to complete all abandoned teacher training projects – Apaak

2 hours ago

BECE 2025: GES moves to probe alleged BECE malpractice documentary BECE 2025: GES moves to probe alleged BECE malpractice documentary

2 hours ago

Tamale: Toilet facility at Aboabo market in deplorable state Tamale: Toilet facility at Aboabo market in deplorable state 

2 hours ago

Cedi slide misread in local reports Cedi slide misread in local reports

2 hours ago

Ahafo Region: Duayaw-Nkwanta Police Officer found dead in suspected suicide Ahafo Region: Duayaw-Nkwanta Police Officer found dead in suspected suicide

2 hours ago

A senior strategist for the Bryan Acheampong 2028 campaign, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku 'There are certain Christian leaders, prophets you don’t attack' — Bryan Acheamp...

2 hours ago

As a PRO, I don’t even have car to enhance safety campaigns – National Road Safety Authority PRO weeps 'As a PRO, I don’t even have car to enhance safety campaigns' – National Road Sa...

2 hours ago

Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama clinches NDC ticket in Tamale Central Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama clinches NDC ticket in Tamale Central

2 hours ago

Concerned Youth of Tema says NPP constituency secretary sold TDC land to his wife Concerned Youth of Tema says NPP constituency secretary sold TDC land to his wif...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line