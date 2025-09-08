3 Nigerian nationals caught stealing from parked vehicles in Kumasi jailed 60 years

Three Nigerian nationals have been handed lengthy prison sentences in Kumasi after being found guilty of stealing from parked vehicles and other related crimes.

The convicts — Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie and Russell Ekenze — were sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment each with hard labour. They also received additional sentences of 10 years and eight years on separate charges, with all sentences set to run concurrently.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command announced the convictions in a press statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit.

According to DSP Ahianyo, the three men were arrested on June 20, 2025, following a spate of vehicle thefts in Kumasi. They were first arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court, where Ekenze pleaded guilty and was given a 10-year sentence with hard labour. Friday and Agwazie pleaded not guilty.

Their cases were later transferred to the Kumasi Circuit Court 3, where both were convicted on two counts and sentenced to eight years each, with the terms running concurrently.

On the same day, Circuit Court 1 tried all three on additional charges and sentenced them to 20 years each in hard labour on two counts.

Ekenze was further convicted on July 24, 2025, by Circuit Court 2, which handed him another 10-year sentence on two counts. These sentences are also to run concurrently with his earlier terms.

“All three convicts, Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie and Russell Ekenze, are currently serving their sentences at the Kumasi Central Prison,” DSP Ahianyo confirmed.