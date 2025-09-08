ModernGhana logo
President Mahama pledges full implementation of 2020 and 2024 election-violence probe report 

  Mon, 08 Sep 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to fully implement the findings of the investigative report into the 2020 and 2024 election-related violence, including providing adequate compensation to all victims.

A statement issued by the Presidency said the President made the commitment during a courtesy call by executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), led by its president, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor.

The GJA delegation presented a number of concerns to the President for redress.

“Last week, I received the investigative report on the two incidents. It details and catalogues everyone who was affected by the violence and the circumstances that led to it,” President Mahama said.

“We have handed it over to the Attorney-General. The Attorney-General will review it and, where necessary, hold people culpable and bring them to book,” he added.

He noted that the government had tasked the Attorney-General to determine adequate compensation for victims, including the families of those who died and those living with injuries.

“What is the adequate compensation that we can give to people like that?” he said.

President Mahama also noted that electoral violence had affected not only innocent bystanders and political activists but also journalists carrying out their legitimate work.

