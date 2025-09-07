GJA seeks to reactivate student journalists' wing in Ashanti Region-Kofi Adu Domfe

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Kofi Adu Domfe, has announced plans to whip up interest among student journalists to join the association.

According to Mr. Domfe, the GJA has a group for student journalists who are groomed to later join the association when they begin practicing as full-time journalists.

Speaking to OTEC News, Mr. Domfe revealed that the group has been dormant in the Ashanti Region for years, a situation he described as worrying.

To address this, the newly elected executives of the GJA in the region will soon visit all accredited journalism training institutions in the region to begin the process of reactivating the student journalists' wing.

Mr. Domfe believes this move will motivate students to immediately join the association after school, strengthening the GJA's numbers and membership, making it more attractive.

He emphasized that the newly elected executives will work with all stakeholders to ensure the good running of the association.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng