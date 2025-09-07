ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 07 Sep 2025 General News

GJA seeks to reactivate student journalists' wing in Ashanti Region-Kofi Adu Domfe

By Otec FM
GJA seeks to reactivate student journalists wing in Ashanti Region-Kofi Adu Domfe

GJA seeks to reactivate student journalists' wing in Ashanti Region-Kofi Adu Domfe

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Kofi Adu Domfe, has announced plans to whip up interest among student journalists to join the association.

According to Mr. Domfe, the GJA has a group for student journalists who are groomed to later join the association when they begin practicing as full-time journalists.

Speaking to OTEC News, Mr. Domfe revealed that the group has been dormant in the Ashanti Region for years, a situation he described as worrying.

To address this, the newly elected executives of the GJA in the region will soon visit all accredited journalism training institutions in the region to begin the process of reactivating the student journalists' wing.

Mr. Domfe believes this move will motivate students to immediately join the association after school, strengthening the GJA's numbers and membership, making it more attractive.

He emphasized that the newly elected executives will work with all stakeholders to ensure the good running of the association.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng

Otec FM
Otec FM

News ContributorPage: otec-fm

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions to deal with? - Manhyia South MP quizzes Mahama Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions t...

2 hours ago

Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Justice’ - Manhyia South MP Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Jus...

6 hours ago

Kumasi: NDC holds 5th annual lawyers conference, calls for commitment to social democracy Kumasi: NDC holds 5th annual lawyers conference, calls for commitment to social ...

6 hours ago

NDC Now Party of Choice for Intellectuals, NPP Known for Impunity - Asiedu Nketia NDC Now Party of Choice for Intellectuals, NPP Known for Impunity - Asiedu Nketi...

6 hours ago

Breast cancer is a developmental issue, not just a personal battle – Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai Breast cancer is a developmental issue, not just a personal battle – Dr. Beatric...

6 hours ago

Dr. Bawumia embarks on campaign tour in the Ashanti Region Dr. Bawumia embarks on campaign tour in the Ashanti Region

6 hours ago

Issouf Sanogo / AFP Senegal leader announces cabinet reshuffle, pledges to work around the clock

11 hours ago

Saher ALGHORRA for AP/Zuma Press Reports from Gaza, Sudan, DRC honoured at French photojournalism festival

Sep 6, 2025

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour GJA President appeals to President Mahama for Media Development Fund to strength...

Sep 6, 2025

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John D...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line