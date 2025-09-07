ModernGhana logo
Gender Equality: Chairman COKA calls on political parties to appoint more women in leadership positions

By Otec FM
A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), has urged political parties to appoint women into leadership positions if they fail to get elected.

COKA believes that all-male leadership in political parties is unfair and advocates for more women in leadership roles to fight gender inequality.

Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Sunday, COKA shared his experience as the former constituency chairman for the NPP at Afigya Kwabre North, where he appointed women to fill leadership gaps.

This approach, he said, encouraged more women to join leadership positions in the constituency, promoting gender equality.

COKA used the occasion to urge the public to support women in leadership positions, emphasizing the importance of gender representation in decision-making roles.

He believes that this approach will help create a more inclusive and equitable society.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng

