Maternal Healthcare: Dozens of premature babies dying due to lack of ventilators at hospitals - Neonatal Specialist

A Neonatal Nurse Specialist at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Christiana Ampofo Acquah, has revealed that dozens of preterm babies are dying due to the lack of ventilators and modern equipment needed to save them.

Most hospitals in Ghana, including the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, are struggling to provide adequate care for premature babies, resorting to outdated methods like kangaroo care.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM's health show, on Sunday, Mrs Acquah explained that ventilators are crucial in helping premature babies breathe until they are strong enough to breathe on their own.

However, the lack of these machines is resulting in unnecessary deaths, particularly among babies born below 28 weeks.

Acquah called on authorities and corporate organizations to support hospitals in acquiring modern equipment to save the lives of these vulnerable children.

She emphasized that the availability of ventilators and other essential equipment could significantly reduce premature baby deaths in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng