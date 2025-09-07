Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance and medical conditions - Neonatal Specialist

A Neonatal Nurse Specialist at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Christiana Ampofo Acquah, has revealed that some mothers abandon their newborn babies due to various reasons, including the child's appearance.

According to her other factors such as need for surgery, serious medical conditions, and lack of financial resources also forces some mothers to reject their own babies.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM's health show, Apomuden Ahotɔso on Sunday, Mrs Acquah disclosed that some mothers openly express their inability to take their babies home, citing stigma and poverty as their reasons.

Others, she said, abandon their babies, leaving fake contact numbers, and flee, leaving the nurses to care for the children.

According to Acquah, the abandoned babies are processed and sent to the Social Welfare Department for state care.

This situation highlights the need for support systems for vulnerable mothers and newborns in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng