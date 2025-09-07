Nigerians must give Peter Obi a chance to right the wrongs of the past

At a time when cynicism about governance has become the natural default of citizens, when corruption is expected rather than frowned at, and when leaders shamelessly enrich themselves at the expense of public convenience, one of Peter Obi’s uncommon gestures in 2007 still rings a bell loudly, as a reminder that a different path from the "business as usual" mantra is always possible. As Governor of Anambra State, Obi was officially allocated two parcels of land by the state’s Housing Development Corporation, something that had become routine for Nigerian governors and political office holders who, with impunity, often converted public resources into private estates. Yet, in a typewritten note that was personally signed by him and has since become part of his enduring legacy, Obi declined the offer. He reminded the officials that he was elected to serve, not to take advantage of his position for personal enrichment. He insisted that he already had a home and had no need to exploit public property. This singular act of integrity set him apart in a nation where the norm had been for politicians to corner every privilege available and then demand even more.

The question, therefore, is: how many Nigerian governors could have done this? How many of them truly possess the moral fibre to resist what is presented to them as legitimate spoils of office? The honest answer is that it is difficult to find any or they are very few in number. Nigeria’s political culture is built on entitlement, impunity, and a sense of ownership of state resources by those elected or appointed to protect and grow them. Most governors had continued to view their positions as opportunities to amass wealth and secure their families for generations. Obi’s refusal to accept land, not because he was legally constrained but because he was morally convinced it was wrong, was a radical departure from this culture of entitlement. That simple note was more than an act of personal modesty. It was a demonstration of a philosophy of leadership that anchored on service, prudence, and accountability. It was a clear message that public office is always about stewardship, not self-aggrandizement.

This act of integrity did not exist in isolation. It reflected the personality and values that Obi has consistently displayed throughout his career. As governor, he became known for his frugality in managing the resources of Anambra State. He cut down unnecessary expenses, refused to live lavishly, and insisted on making every naira count. He reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy, cancelled extravagant allowances, and channelled the funds into projects that benefitted ordinary citizens. Under his leadership, Anambra invested in education, infrastructure, and healthcare. Schools improved, hospitals received attention, and the state became more financially stable. By the time he left office, Obi handed over to his successor billions of naira in savings and investments. This was unprecedented in Nigeria, where governors typically leave states indebted and in financial disarray when they leave office.

Obi’s prudence was never just about saving money. It was more about the reorientation of governance towards sustainability and creating long-term impact. He recognized that government resources were not personal wealth but trust funds that belonged to the people. His administration demonstrated that transparency and accountability are not abstract ideals but workable principles that can transform society. Peter Obi has been consistently praised for being among the very few Nigerian politicians whose personal wealth did not dramatically balloon after serving in office. Indeed, his financial lifestyle has continued to be modest when it is compared with the opulent lifestyle that is flaunted around by his contemporaries.

Another quality that distinguishes Obi is his humility. Unlike many Nigerian leaders who continue to surround themselves with sycophants and to demand worship from their subordinates, Obi always portrayed himself as an accessible, down-to-earth leader. He is known for travelling economy class when not required otherwise, carrying his own bags, and blending with ordinary Nigerians without the fanfare that typically accompanies public officials. This sense of humility is not pretentious but rooted in a personal conviction that leadership is about service rather than privilege. He has consistently presented himself as a servant leader, one who listens to the people and is willing to learn from them.

His emphasis on data-driven governance is another remarkable quality. Obi is famous for citing statistics, financial figures, and developmental indexes in his speeches and policy outlines. This demonstrates a rare seriousness in Nigerian politics, where rhetoric is often empty and unsubstantiated. He insists on measurable outcomes and evidence-based planning, a habit that has earned him respect among technocrats and young Nigerians yearning for pragmatic leadership. This reliance on facts is a reflection of intellectual discipline, honesty, and a commitment to doing what works rather than what sounds good.

Integrity, prudence, humility, and data-driven planning are the hallmarks of Obi’s leadership style. In a country ravaged by corruption, insecurity, unemployment, and a failing economy, these qualities make him an obvious choice for the Presidency in the absence of vote rigging and other voting irregularities. Nigeria desperately needs a leader who can restore trust in governance, manage scarce resources prudently, and redirect the nation towards sustainable growth. Obi embodies these requirements. His track record in Anambra is evidence that he can replicate such governance at the national level, if given the opportunity. His personal example demonstrates that a new Nigeria is possible, one where leaders live modestly, save for the future, and put the people first. Nigerians must therefore give Peter Obi a chance to right the wrongs of the past. For too long, the country has been under the grip of leaders who prioritize self-interest, tribalism, and short-term gains over national progress. The wrongs of the past include decades of squandered oil wealth, mismanagement of public enterprises, and systemic corruption that has impoverished millions while enriching a few. They include the entrenched culture of impunity, where politicians loot public funds and go unpunished. They include policies that fail to empower the youth, leaving them vulnerable to unemployment, crime, and despair. Obi has the character and track record to confront these wrongs. His personal life shows that he will not be distracted by personal greed. His governance style indicates he will prioritize the common good. His popularity among youths suggests that he can harness the energy and youthful age of the new generation for national transformation.

But if Obi is so obviously fit for the job, why has he not already been elected President? The truth is that several factors stand in the way of his ascension. Nigeria’s political system is heavily influenced by money, tribal affiliations, entrenched political structures, and the interests of the elite. Obi does not command the massive financial war chest that many of his contemporaries boast of. His refusal to steal from the public purse left him financially less influential compared with those who control billions looted from state resources. In a political system where money buys loyalty, votes, and influence, this is a serious disadvantage. Furthermore, Nigeria’s ethno-religious politics often determines electoral outcomes. Many voters and politicians are driven by that sentiments of “our own” rather than competence and integrity. Obi, being from the southeast, faces the challenge of breaking through a system that has historically marginalized that region from the highest office. Powerful elites who benefit from the current disorder also see him as a threat to their interests.

There are also institutional challenges. Elections in Nigeria are often marred by rigging, manipulation, and violence. Even when a candidate enjoys popular support, the electoral machinery has sometimes been manipulated to produce a different outcome. The entrenched political parties have perfected the art of controlling the system, making it difficult for outsiders or reformists to break through. Obi himself faced this in 2023 when, despite his popularity among youths and urban voters, the outcome of the election was hotly contested amid allegations of irregularities.

Obi addresses youths in Rivers State

Yet these obstacles are not insurmountable. Nigerians who believe in change must be prepared to confront them head-on. The first step is to sustain the movement that Obi inspired in 2023. The “Obidient” movement demonstrated that Nigerians, particularly the youth, are willing to rally behind a candidate of integrity even without the backing of traditional political structures. That momentum must not be lost. Instead, it must be expanded into a broader coalition that transcends ethnicity, religion, and class. Civic education must emphasize the importance of competence over tribalism, character over cash. Nigerians must understand that voting for leaders based on ethnic sentiments has led the country to its current state of dysfunction. A shift in consciousness is essential.

Furthermore, Obi’s campaign must continue to leverage technology, social media, and grassroots mobilization to bypass the influence of money politics. The power of the youth, who make up the majority of Nigeria’s population, must be harnessed not only in rhetoric but in concrete actions such as voter registration, political participation, and election monitoring. Diaspora Nigerians, who have been some of Obi’s strongest supporters, can also play a critical role by providing resources, advocacy, and international visibility to his candidacy.

To sidetrack the obstacles of elite resistance, Obi must also build alliances. While staying true to his principles, he must seek to engage with other reform-minded politicians, civil society groups, and even parts of the establishment that are dissatisfied with the status quo. Politics is about numbers, and to win, he must build bridges without compromising his values. His ability to communicate clearly, to appeal to reason, and to demonstrate competence will be key in winning over undecided voters and even sceptics.

Ultimately, Nigerians must decide whether they want to continue down the path of corruption, mismanagement, and hopelessness, or whether they want to embrace a future of integrity, accountability, and progress. The stakes are too high to get it wrong again. Every year of bad leadership deepens poverty, worsens insecurity, and erodes hope. Peter Obi represents a rare opportunity to break this cycle. His example proves that not all politicians are the same, that integrity in public office is possible, and that governance can be about service rather than plunder.

Nigerians must therefore rise above cynicism and rally behind a leader who has consistently walked the talk. Peter Obi’s rejection of land allocation in 2007 was not just a personal act of honesty. It was a symbolic declaration of a new political culture. It is this culture that Nigeria desperately needs at the national level. It is the culture of modesty, prudence, transparency, and service. Giving him a chance in 2027 or 2031 is not just about electing one man. It is about choosing a path from country to nation, deciding whether Nigeria will continue to be a country of squandered opportunities or whether it will rise to its full potential of nationhood. The right thing for Nigerians to do is to give Peter Obi that chance. By doing so, they will be voting not just for a man but for the values that can right the wrongs of the past and set the foundation for a brighter future.