Restoring the Soul of Kwabeng: A Civic Call to Action for Atiwa West’s River Bodies

🌿 From Abundance to Absence: A River’s Lament

“In the days of old, River Ewusu was our sanctuary. We bathed in its purity, caught fish and crabs with joy, and gathered snails and mushrooms beneath the forest’s generous canopy. Palm wine flowed morning and evening, and foodstuffs were so abundant they rivaled the bounty of Accra.”

This was Kwabeng in the 1970s—a place of ecological harmony and ceremonial abundance. Our rivers were elders. Our forests were friends. Nature gave freely, and we received with reverence.

Today, that sacred balance has been broken. The rivers are poisoned by mercury and cyanide. The forests echo silence. The abundance has faded into scarcity. What once nourished generations now threatens their future.

⚖️ A Ceremonial Plea to the DCE and MMDAs of Atiwa West

“A good name is better than precious ointment.” —Ecclesiastes 7:1

“The ancestors plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit under.” —Akan Proverb

We respectfully call upon the District Chief Executive and all Municipal and Metropolitan District Assemblies of Atiwa West to rise in moral leadership. Let your names be remembered not for silence, but for restoration. Let your tenure be marked by ecological truth and ceremonial courage.

This is your moment to leave a legacy—not of neglect, but of renewal.

🛡️ Five Ceremonial Mandates for Ecological and Civic Restoration

1. Enforce Environmental Integrity

Halt illegal mining and deforestation. Let the rivers breathe and the forests regrow.

2. Investigate and Purify

Conduct transparent inquiries into environmental violations. Let justice flow like River Kutuwani once did.

3. Empower Youth as Custodians of Renewal

Reduce unemployment through ceremonial empowerment. Support youth to become independent and self-sustaining by helping them establish at least one acre of coconut and palm tree farms, alongside animal husbandry—Nkukor Nketekete, guinea fowl, and grasscutters. Let agriculture become a rite of renewal and dignity.

4. Reclaim Cultural Wisdom in Public Messaging

Use Adinkra symbols, proverbs, and traditional rites to guide civic campaigns. Let heritage become our compass.

5. Host Ceremonial Forums for Dialogue and Unity

Gather elders, youth, and officials in open forums. Let truth be spoken under the shade of ancestral trees.

📜 A Legacy for Generations Yet Unborn

“The righteous man walks in his integrity; his children are blessed after him.” —Proverbs 20:7

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” —African Wisdom

Let this be the turning point. Let the rivers speak again. Let the forests dance again. Let the children yet unborn inherit a land of truth, abundance, and ceremonial peace.

To our leaders:

Your legacy is not written in speeches, but in the rivers you restore.

Your excellence is not measured in titles, but in the forests you protect.

Your truth is not proclaimed—it is lived.

Let Kwabeng rise again. Let Atiwa West become a beacon of ecological renewal, civic unity, and intergenerational excellence.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

