Breaking the “Entitled System”: Ghana’s President Must Confront Elites to Reset the Nation

In Ghana, corruption is not just a political issue, but a deeply embedded system of entitlement, privilege, and impunity. This system is upheld by a powerful triad: political elites, influential business moguls, and traditional leaders. Together, they form what many Ghanaians call the “entitled system”. The system is a network of individuals who consider themselves above the law and often manipulate justice to protect their interests.

If President John Dramani Mahama is serious about his Reset Agenda, he must confront this system head-on. Anything less would be a betrayal of public trust and a missed opportunity to redefine Ghana’s democratic future.

This entitled system thrives on selective justice, political interference, and elite protectionism. It is a system where:

High-ranking politicians evade prosecution through legal loopholes like nolle prosequi.

Business moguls with deep political ties influence policy and escape accountability.

Traditional leaders, revered as custodians of culture, sometimes intervene to protect political allies from prosecution or public scrutiny.

Religious leaders, especially charismatic pastors and imams, use their moral authority to sway public opinion and shield political figures from scrutiny.

While many chiefs play constructive roles in peacebuilding and development, others have been instrumental in shielding political wrongdoers from prosecution. Their influence is often exerted behind closed doors through customary arbitration, community pressure, or direct appeals to state actors. In some cases, chiefs have reportedly lobbied for the discontinuance of prosecutions involving political allies, citing communal harmony or cultural respect.

This practice undermines the rule of law and reinforces the perception that justice in Ghana is negotiable especially for the well-connected.

Ghana’s economic elite also plays a significant role in sustaining the entitled system. Their financial clout allows them to influence policy, media narratives, and even judicial outcomes.

President Mahama’s Reset Agenda promises to restore integrity, reform institutions, and rebuild public trust. But these goals are unattainable without dismantling the entitled system. This means:

Prosecuting corruption without fear or favor even if it involves allies, relatives, or traditional authorities.

Reforming the Office of the Special Prosecutor to ensure independence from political interference.

Amending laws like nolle prosequi to prevent abuse and ensure transparency.

Auditing mining concessions and land leases granted by traditional leaders and business elites.

Empowering civil society and the media to hold all actors accountable.

Establishing a framework to limit traditional leaders’ influence on judicial processes, especially in criminal matters.

President Mahama has a rare opportunity to reset Ghana’s moral compass. But doing so requires more than speeches and slogans. It demands courage to confront the powerful, resolve to prosecute the corrupt, and vision to build institutions that serve the people and not the privileged few.

The entitled system has long held Ghana back. Breaking it would not only curb corruption but also restore faith in democracy and set a new standard for leadership in Africa.

The question is: Will the president rise to the occasion or be remembered as another custodian of the status quo?

By Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim