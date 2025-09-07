Excessive Data Collection – Rethinking Organizational Data Collection Practices

In today’s digitized world, data has been called the “new oil.” It powers decision-making, fuels artificial intelligence, and enables organizations to provide tailored products and services. Yet, beneath the excitement of data-driven transformation lies a dangerous reality: many organizations are engaging in the excessive collection of personal data, often without fully considering the ethical, legal, and human implications of such practices.

Excessive collection of personal data refers to the gathering of information beyond what is strictly necessary for the purpose at hand. For example, when a retailer asks for a customer’s national ID number to sign up for a simple loyalty card, or when a job application portal requires marital status and medical history for an entry-level role, it is not just administrative overreach—it is a violation of data protection principles. Modern data protection laws such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and Ghana’s Data Protection Act 843 are built on the principle of data minimization. This principle requires that organizations collect only what is adequate, relevant, and limited to what is necessary for the specified purpose. Anything beyond that is excessive and, more importantly, unlawful.

Unfortunately, in many organizations, the responsibility for data collection falls into the hands of project managers, software developers, or business leaders who may lack a clear understanding of data protection principles. The presence of Data Protection Officers (DPOs), where they exist, is often overlooked or undermined. Instead of being consulted early in the design of systems and processes, DPOs are sometimes brought in as an afterthought—when the damage is already done. This lack of consultation results in forms, platforms, and processes that hoard unnecessary amounts of personal data, exposing both the organization and its stakeholders to serious risks.

The implications of this excessive collection are profound. On the legal front, organizations face significant penalties and reputational damage when regulators discover non-compliance. Under GDPR, fines can reach up to four percent of annual global turnover, and beyond financial penalties, the public shame of being named and shamed as a violator of privacy rights can be devastating. Under Ghana’s Data Protection Act 843, entities face sanctions including fines, imprisonment of officers, and loss of their license to operate if they misuse or over-collect personal data.

But the real cost is borne by individuals—the data subjects whose personal information becomes unnecessarily exposed. Excessive collection creates fertile ground for breaches. The more data you collect, the bigger the treasure chest for cybercriminals. A hospital that collects patients’ extended family history without need may inadvertently expose sensitive details about an entire family tree if breached. A university demanding social media handles from applicants might unintentionally facilitate profiling, discrimination, or even online harassment. In every case, the risk is not theoretical. It is deeply personal.

The erosion of trust is perhaps the most dangerous consequence. When individuals realize that organizations are asking for more data than necessary, they begin to question motives. Do they truly need this information, or is it for hidden commercial exploitation? Trust, once broken, is almost impossible to rebuild. In a digital age where relationships between institutions and their stakeholders are increasingly mediated by data, loss of trust can translate into lost customers, disengaged employees, and communities unwilling to cooperate with initiatives that rely on information-sharing.

So, how do we remedy this? The answer lies not only in stronger regulations but also in cultural transformation within organizations. Compliance must move from being a tick-box exercise to a core ethical commitment. Project managers and business leaders must be educated on privacy principles such as data minimization, purpose limitation, and storage limitation. This is not optional—it is essential to the survival of organizations in an era where privacy is becoming a defining human right.

Equally important, DPOs must be given a seat at the table at the earliest stages of project design. They should not be seen as barriers to innovation but as enablers of trust. A project that integrates privacy-by-design principles will not only reduce legal exposure but also inspire confidence among stakeholders. Imagine a mobile app that requests only the data it needs, explains clearly why it is needed, and deletes it once its purpose is fulfilled. That is not just compliance—it is respect for human dignity.

Ultimately, organizations must remember that behind every data point is a human being with rights, fears, and vulnerabilities. Excessive data collection reduces people to numbers and strips them of agency over their personal information. But by rethinking how we design systems, consult experts, and respect laws, we can reverse this trend.

The call to action is clear: organizations must collect less, protect more, and respect always. Data is not just an asset to be mined—it is a reflection of human identity. And if we cannot treat it with restraint and reverence, then we risk eroding not only trust in our institutions but the very social fabric that binds us together.