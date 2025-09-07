The Zongo Caucus Congratulates Professor Alidu Seidu Mahama on winning Tamale Central Parliamentary Primaries

On behalf of the entire Zongo Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the UK and Ireland Chapter, I extend our warmest and most sincere congratulations to Professor Alidu Seidu Mahama on his decisive victory in the Tamale Central parliamentary primaries. The contest was a testament to the vibrant internal democracy of our great party, and we have the utmost confidence that Professor Seidu will represent the NDC with distinction and lead our party to victory in the forthcoming by-election.

We wish to also extend our profound respect and admiration to all twelve aspirants who put themselves forward to serve. In particular, we do single out our brother, comrade, and Chairman (previous), Alhaj Alhassan Mbalba, for his courageous and high spirited campaign. His dedication to the party and his vision for the constituency are commendable. He, along with the other contestants, has enriched our party’s democratic traditions and inspired fellow comrades to take up leadership roles.

As an organisation deeply invested in the political process back home, we observed this election with keen interest. We must note that the abbreviated two-week campaign window presented a formidable challenge. This short timeframe makes it incredibly difficult for any candidate to effectively mobilise resources and convey their message to the length and breadth of the constituency. It is in this context that we wish to express our deepest gratitude to the many members of the NDC diaspora, across the UK & Ireland, Germany, Canada, US and other Chapters. Your forceful, swift, and generous support for the campaign of Haj Mbalba was a remarkable demonstration of the power and passion of our diaspora community. You answered the call with urgency and for that, as a collective, we can confidently share a sense of immensely pride and gratefulness for what we have been able to achieve despite prevailing challenges.

This experience, however, has highlighted a critical strategic need. The growing desire of qualified, passionate, and capable diaspora members to return home to serve is a tremendous asset for our party and the entire nation. We cannot leave their efforts to ad-hoc support. Therefore, the Zongo Caucus of NDC UK & Ireland Chapter officially calls upon all diaspora chapters and the party leadership to begin immediate work on a formal, structured template for diaspora candidate support. We must build a robust framework that can provide timely financial, logistical, and strategic assistance to our members who put themselves forward for public service. Let us turn this recent experience into a powerful lesson that strengthens our party for the future.

The Zongo Caucus once again congratulate Professor Alidu Seidu Mahama. We are united behind his candidacy and will channel all our energy and resources into ensuring the NDC secures an emphatic victory in Tamale Central (even though NPP has withdrawn, there is an independent candidate).

Let us move forward together in unity and strength.

SSAKA SANNIE-FARAKHAN.

The Coordinator,

Zongo Caucus of NDC UK & Ireland Chapter

