"NPP youth must avoid factionalism, religious and tribal politics" — Former MASLOC CEO urges KNUST TESCON

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Obidombie Kwabena Asamoah, has strongly cautioned against the use of tribal and religious sentiments in Ghanaian politics, warning that such practices threaten national cohesion and weaken the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) fortunes.

Speaking during the swearing-in and handing-over ceremony of the KNUST Tescon executives, Asamoah urged politicians and party members to rise above divisive rhetoric in the interest of national unity.

"I unequivocally denounce factionalism rooted in religious or tribal politics," Asamoah declared, describing such tendencies as damaging and counterproductive.

He added, "We've reached a crucial juncture where we must collectively decide the type of nation we aspire to be. We cannot allow ourselves to be a nation fractured along tribal and religious fault lines."

Citing recent commentary that questioned the political influence of former Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia on the basis of not having a “home region,” Asamoah expressed his disappointment. "We need to move beyond tribal and religious considerations in politics. Whether one is Frafra, Asante, Ewe, Nzema, or Dagomba, our shared Ghanaian identity is paramount. We all pledge allegiance to the same flag – that flag should unite us."

He urged Ghana to draw lessons from African countries that have successfully moved beyond such divisions. "When you observe African countries that are thriving, like Rwanda and Mauritius, you see they've moved beyond such narrow perspectives. That's the direction we must take. Those kinds of remarks are not only unfortunate but entirely unacceptable."

Despite his criticisms, Asamoah delivered a message of hope to NPP members and Ghanaians at large. "Do not lose heart. Even the darkest tunnels have an end, and I believe the NPP's finest moments are yet to come."

As a distinguished guest at the event, Asamoah encouraged both outgoing and incoming Tescon executives to stand united and remain committed to the ideals of the party. He urged them to embrace inclusivity, attract people from diverse backgrounds, and work with resilience to build a more united and prosperous Ghana.