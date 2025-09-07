Then Samson prayed to the LORD, “Sovereign LORD, remember me again. O God, please strengthen me just one more time . With one blow let me pay back the Philistines for the loss of my two eyes.” Then Samson put his hands on the two center pillars that held up the temple. Pushing against them with both hands, he prayed… And the temple crashed down on the Philistine rulers and all the people. So he killed more people when he died than he had during his entire lifetime. Judges 16:28-30

God is giving you another chance, another opportunity today. You will now succeed where you had previously failed. You will overcome where you were defeated. You will recover from that irreparable loss, condition. Hope is coming back to that your hopelessness! Second chance is giving or having another opportunity to do something or have something after a mistake, mishap, setback or a failure, hoping to succeed this time. It is having another opportunity to try or start over again. In most cases, it is very unexpected and miraculous. True. It always comes like an escape from a predictable fate. Look at the case of Samson. His enemies; the lords of the Philistines were already rejoicing over him, messing him up when the God of second chance suddenly activated the process of another opportunity for him to actualize his destiny. Yes, second chance will always come as a surprise to those that have written you off - your ‘watchers’ and your enemies. There are those that are waiting to see your final disgrace and destruction, but by this message, they will all be disappointed in Jesus’ name! This is because God is giving you another opportunity to succeed, to make it right, to overcome, and to be healed. He is coming to strengthen all the crooked and derailed details. Samson prayed to God to give him just one more chance.

I love the actions preceding this monumental, generational, historic victory. Though in a very hopeless situation, Samson’s hair (grace) began to grow again. Then, as his enemies gathered to mock him before their gods, the already blinded and wounded Samson whispered to the servant to lead him to the pillars that supported the temple. Then he made that prayer bomb that changed everything, “Strengthen me. O God, just once more,” Wow! Did you hear that? O God, please, just give me one more chance! That was all Samson need at that point of his destiny - one more opportunity, one more chance and one more prayer. And that is exactly what you also need at this time. Yes, you are currently in a hopeless situation, but the good news is that in God’s dictionary, there is no such word as hopelessness. Every situation is an opportunity to show his power and sovereignty over the affairs of men and over all creation. I see your case ending as a testimony!

Just see again how sweet Samson’s own ended. Yes, I love it. “….Then he pushed with all his might, and the temple fell on the lords and all the people in it. So in his death he killed more than he had killed in his life.” Wow! As God gives you another opportunity today, like Samson you must push with all your might and prayer because you are going to have a greater result, a sweeter testimony. You will do more exploits now than you have ever experienced. It is not yet over. You are being presented with a second chance to succeed, to be healed, to recover, to live. Get ready for the God of another opportunity! We will continue next week. Please, share this message God bless!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks: The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking spiritual forces for divine intervention, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others.