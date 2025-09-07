Kumasi: NDC holds 5th annual lawyers conference, calls for commitment to social democracy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held its annual NDC Lawyers Conference with a call on legal practitioners to commit to the principles of social democracy.

Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, who made the call, said social democracy is in the DNA of the NDC, adding that it was the duty of NDC's legal brains to uphold the principle.

Held in the Ashanti Region's capital, on Saturday September 6, 2025, the event which marks the 5th one was on the theme "Government Reset Agenda, The Role of the NDC Lawyer".

The Conference brought together top officials of the NDC, including their Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chief of Staff Julius Debra, General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Quartey, and all legal practitioners in the party.

Dr. Ayine, addressing NDC's legal brains, said the lawyers are guardians of justice and equality, urging them to always uphold justice.

He called on the NDC Lawyers to always fight for the vulnerable in society.

For his part, the National Chairman for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, commended the lawyers for their contribution to the party's victory in the 2024 polls.

He noted that NDC Lawyers have consistently worked for the party's wellbeing, making them one of the party's important wings.

He pledged the party's continued support for the legal brains to ensure they keep working for the good of the party.

