NDC Now Party of Choice for Intellectuals, NPP Known for Impunity - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that his party has become the party of choice for intellectuals, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gaining notoriety for impunity.

According to Nketia, the NDC has worked diligently since 2016 to erase the perception that the party is not attractive to technocrats and intellectuals.

He made this known when the party marked its 5th annual Lawyers Conference in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The Conference, which was on the theme "Government Reset Agenda, The Role of NDC Lawyers," brought together all legal practitioners in the party.

They used the occasion to discuss ways to help the NDC Government achieve its resetting agenda.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Asiedu Nketia noted that, with this group and that of the NDC's Professional Forum, the party has contributed greatly to maintaining its standard, making it now the party of choice for intellectuals.

He urged the members to always walk chest out, as the NDC party is the most attractive one in Ghana.

