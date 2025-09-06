Land Justice in Crisis: The Role of the Lands Commission in Ghana’s Enduring Litigation

Introduction

Land remains one of the most sensitive and litigated issues in Ghana. The multiplicity of ownership systems — stool, family, state, and private — has created overlapping claims, disputes, and insecurity of tenure. To address this, the 1992 Constitution and the Lands Commission Act, 2008 (Act 767) entrust the Lands Commission with the responsibility to manage, regulate, and document all land transactions in Ghana. Yet, despite this constitutional mandate, land litigation dominates the courts, undermining public trust and investor confidence.

This article interrogates the failures of the Lands Commission in fulfilling its statutory duties, the judiciary’s role in cancelling fraudulent or irregular titles, and the implications for Ghana’s development.

The Constitutional and Statutory Mandate of the Lands Commission

Article 258 of the 1992 Constitution establishes the Lands Commission as a body corporate responsible for managing public lands, registering instruments affecting land, and advising government on policy related to land. The Lands Commission Act, 2008 (Act 767), further mandates the Commission to keep accurate records, ensure that land dispositions comply with law and custom, and investigate ownership before registration.

In particular, the Commission has the duty to:

Maintain the land register and archives;

Vet instruments before registration;

Respect customary requirements in stool and family land transactions; and

Prevent multiple registrations by conducting proper searches.

Customary Land Transactions and the Role of Elders

Ghanaian customary law insists that the occupant of a stool or the head of family cannot unilaterally alienate land. Such a transaction requires the concurrence of principal elders or family heads.

In Adjetey Agbosu & Ors v Kotey & Ors [2003–2004] SCGLR 420, the Supreme Court held that the alienation of family land without the concurrence of principal members is void. The Court emphasized that the Lands Commission ought not to have registered the transaction because it failed to comply with customary safeguards.

Nevertheless, the Commission often registers instruments signed only by chiefs or family heads, overlooking the legal requirement of elder attestation. Such administrative lapses contradict both customary law and statutory mandate.

Fraudulent Registrations and Judicial Cancellations

The courts have had to intervene on numerous occasions to rectify or cancel registrations arising from fraud or negligence.

In Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III v Attorney-General [2010] SCGLR 904, the Supreme Court declared that the State could not compulsorily vest stool lands without following constitutional procedures, including gazetting and payment of compensation. The judgment underscored that the Lands Commission and government cannot disregard customary ownership through administrative fiat.

Similarly, in Awudu v Gyamfi [2004–2005] SCGLR 471, the Court ruled that a land title registered in disregard of prior valid interests could be rectified or cancelled. The decision affirmed that registration does not cure illegality or fraud.

In Republic v Lands Commission; Ex parte Gbevlo-Lartey [2009], the High Court quashed a registration carried out without due investigation, holding that administrative convenience cannot replace statutory due diligence.

These decisions highlight a consistent judicial position: the land register is not sacrosanct if it is procured unlawfully.

The Role of Archives and Historical Records

The Lands Commission manages several archives — the Deeds Registry, Land Title Registry, and the Survey and Mapping Division. These records preserve the chain of title and ensure continuity in ownership. Yet, multiple reports indicate that the Commission often overlooks these archives, resulting in double registrations, conflicting titles, and endless litigation.

By disregarding its own records, the Lands Commission effectively legitimizes fraudulent claims and forces the judiciary to become the corrective mechanism, rather than the Commission serving as the preventive one.

Implications for Justice and Development

The Commission’s failures have profound consequences:

For citizens : families are dispossessed of ancestral lands through fraudulent registrations.

: families are dispossessed of ancestral lands through fraudulent registrations. For investors : uncertainty of title discourages both domestic and foreign investment.

: uncertainty of title discourages both domestic and foreign investment. For the State: the judicial system is overburdened with land cases, and public trust in institutions erodes.

As the Supreme Court warned in Tsuru v Attorney-General, land governance that disregards constitutional and customary safeguards is unsustainable and unjust.

The Way Forward

Strict enforcement of customary concurrence: Lands Commission must reject any stool or family land disposition that lacks the attestation of principal elders. Digitisation of archives: A unified land register is essential to eliminate duplication. Accountability of officers: Negligent or complicit officers must face sanctions. Judicial vigilance: Courts must continue to cancel irregular titles and reinforce that lawful process, not mere registration, confers validity.

Conclusion

Ghana’s land justice crisis is rooted in the contradiction between constitutional/statutory ideals and the practical failures of land administration. The Lands Commission, rather than safeguarding land rights, too often enables disputes through negligence or complicity. The judiciary has stepped in to cancel irregular registrations, but true stability will only come when the Commission upholds its mandate with integrity, diligence, and transparency.

Until then, Ghana risks remaining a land of litigation rather than a land of justice.

