ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dogon Community hosts second celebration in Nima, honors leaders

By Aisha Babaya II Contributor
General News Dogon Community hosts second celebration in Nima, honors leaders
MON, 08 SEP 2025

The Dogon Community in Ghana has held its second annual celebration in Nima, bringing together diplomats, politicians, traditional leaders, community elders, and partners to highlight unity, culture, and development.

In a welcome address, the leadership of the community expressed gratitude to guests for their show of solidarity, describing the gathering as both a celebration of shared heritage and a call to strengthen peaceful coexistence.

The event underscored the Dogon people’s commitment to preserving traditions, fostering social harmony, and empowering the younger generation with values of respect and service.

The occasion also featured a brief historical background of the Dogon people, tracing their origins to ancient Egypt, their settlement in Mali, and their rich cultural practices, including mask dances, clan systems, and a strong code of conduct built on loyalty, integrity, and communal defense.

Highlights of the celebration included citations of honor presented to two distinguished personalities. Nii Futa, Chief of Nima, was recognized for his visionary leadership, justice, and support for the Dogon community’s development initiatives.

Major General Amadu Kardo Abdulai was also honored for his exceptional service, leadership, and for elevating the name of the Kardo/Dogon community in Ghana and abroad.

Organizers described the event as not only entertaining but also inspiring, urging participants to deepen collaboration, promote peace, and uphold the enduring spirit of the Dogon people.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipline Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipl...

2 hours ago

DSTV, Sam George dispute calls for boardroom solution, not public showdown – Benjamin Quashie DSTV, Sam George dispute calls for boardroom solution, not public showdown – Ben...

3 hours ago

Kenya has some of the lowest light pollution levels in the world, a clear asset for astro-tourism. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP) 'Blood Moon' rises as Kenya looks to the stars for tourism

7 hours ago

Chairman COKA calls for more women appointment to bridge gender gap Chairman COKA calls for more women appointment to bridge gender gap

7 hours ago

Premature babies dying over lack of ventilators at hospitals - KATH Neonatal Specialist Premature babies dying over lack of ventilators at hospitals - KATH Neonatal Spe...

7 hours ago

Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance, medical conditions — KATH Neonatal Specialist Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance, medical conditions — KATH...

7 hours ago

Kumasi: Residents stop family from burying corpse near river in Santasi Kumasi: Residents stop family from burying corpse near river in Santasi

7 hours ago

Cable theft plunges Sofoline interchange project into darkness - Urban Roads Department Cable theft plunges Sofoline interchange project into darkness - Urban Roads Dep...

7 hours ago

Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions to deal with? - Manhyia South MP quizzes Mahama Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions t...

7 hours ago

Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Justice’ - Manhyia South MP Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Jus...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line