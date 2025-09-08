Dogon Community hosts second celebration in Nima, honors leaders

The Dogon Community in Ghana has held its second annual celebration in Nima, bringing together diplomats, politicians, traditional leaders, community elders, and partners to highlight unity, culture, and development.

In a welcome address, the leadership of the community expressed gratitude to guests for their show of solidarity, describing the gathering as both a celebration of shared heritage and a call to strengthen peaceful coexistence.

The event underscored the Dogon people’s commitment to preserving traditions, fostering social harmony, and empowering the younger generation with values of respect and service.

The occasion also featured a brief historical background of the Dogon people, tracing their origins to ancient Egypt, their settlement in Mali, and their rich cultural practices, including mask dances, clan systems, and a strong code of conduct built on loyalty, integrity, and communal defense.

Highlights of the celebration included citations of honor presented to two distinguished personalities. Nii Futa, Chief of Nima, was recognized for his visionary leadership, justice, and support for the Dogon community’s development initiatives.

Major General Amadu Kardo Abdulai was also honored for his exceptional service, leadership, and for elevating the name of the Kardo/Dogon community in Ghana and abroad.

Organizers described the event as not only entertaining but also inspiring, urging participants to deepen collaboration, promote peace, and uphold the enduring spirit of the Dogon people.