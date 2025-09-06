The Ghanaian Presidency: Experiential Knowledge Is Imperative

The People's Sovereign Decision-

The Ghanaian electorate holds the ultimate authority to determine whether presidential continuity or change serves the nation's best interests.

While political analysts and pollsters often claim with successors to a sitting President is premature, especially when a government is less than 2 years in office.

The prediction of flagbearership choices of a ruling party remains fundamentally tied to performance, timing, and evolving national circumstances.

Learning from Constitutional Precedents-

International case studies from Malaysia, Singapore, and the People's Republic of China demonstrate how constitutional frameworks can be adapted to accommodate effective leadership continuity when it serves national development.

These examples show that constitutions can evolve to reflect the practical needs of governance while maintaining democratic principles.

The Role of Government Appointees-

Current government appointees must maintain strict focus on their official duties rather than pursuing personal political ambitions.

Their primary responsibility is delivering tangible results for the Ghanaian people, not positioning themselves for future electoral contests.

Avoiding Institutional Compromise-

There are concerning observations that some appointees may recommend the placement of less qualified individuals in key state institutions to serve as "coordinators" for their political ambitions.

Such practices, if true, represent a troubling departure from merit-based governance and compromise institutional integrity.

Democratic Accountability and Public Sentiment-

The Ghanaian public remains vigilant and discerning in evaluating leadership performance.

Their collective wisdom will ultimately determine who deserves to lead this sovereign nation.

Performance-Based Legitimacy-

Presidential tenure should be evaluated based on:

Visible signs of national transformation

Tangible development outcomes

Positive policy impacts on citizens' lives

Overall governance effectiveness

Presidential Merit - Based Acceptance.

Constitutional Adaptation and Leadership-

Constitutions are living documents, crafted to address specific historical contexts and national needs.

Similarly, presidential mandates should reflect the people's assessment of leadership effectiveness and national progress.

The Democratic Test-

A truly effective president fosters transformative development that citizens can experience directly.

Public acceptance or rejection of an administration's policies serves as the ultimate measure of democratic legitimacy.

Regional Lessons And Electoral Dynamics-

Examples throughout West Africa demonstrate that effective leaders tend to maintain public support, while ineffective ones face resistance.

This regional pattern reinforces the principle that good governance naturally sustains itself through democratic processes.

Strengthening Democratic Institutions-

The Electoral College System:

Implementing a robust electoral college system could enhance national equity and social cohesion by ensuring balanced representation across Ghana's diverse regions and communities.

Ultimately, Ghana's democratic maturity lies in its citizens' ability to make informed decisions as to who will be the President of the 13th Constitutional Republic based on the performance, vision, and national interest pursued by the 12th Constitutional Republic.

The electorate's wisdom, combined with strong constitutional frameworks, will determine the path forward for Ghanaian democracy.

Interestingly, regarding the 2028 polls, the President said: “I will not be a candidate in the next elections and therefore I can hold the line when it comes to fiscal discipline.”

President John Dramani Mahama has curved an image of influence beyond Ghana, whose hopeful legacy shall deserve protection and continuity under an equally magnetic Presidential image and appearance.

The Presidency comes with an aura, stature, personality, rich background in attitudinal expression and conduct. And so, the Presidency is not a special space for the process of experimental adventurism.

Any attempt to occupy the Presidential Seat with lack of standards, shall inform whether a government is fit through the franchise of the electorates.

The NDC has its roots, and DNA.

How people join and are privileged in party leadership shall influence the stability of its social democratic credentials.

Mindfully, the NDC was born around the reasoning of probity, accountability, and transparency embedded in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, and reflective in the Directive Principles of State Policy.

By Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg

- Active Citizen -