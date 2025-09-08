Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipline

Accra came alive as fiery reggae icon and outspoken media personality Blakk Rasta led a powerful street campaign under the banner of the Movement Against Disorder (MAD), demanding a return to discipline, patriotism, and accountability in Ghana.

Supporters of the movement divided themselves into groups and stormed key points across the city from Ashaiman Traffic Light and China Mall, Nima Police Station, Kaneshie First Light, Circle Underbridge, Lapaz Las Palmas, to Kasoa Underbridge wielding placards that carried blunt messages to the nation. Some read: “Bring Back Nkrumah’s State Farms,” “Keep Ghana Clean,” “Stop Shitting at the Beaches,” and “Give the Youth a Chance.”

For Blakk Rasta, this was not just a protest but a wake-up call to patriotism. “Lack of patriotism is killing this country. From the filth on our streets to youth and public service irresponsibly, Ghana is bleeding because we have abandoned discipline and patriotism. MAD is here to shake the conscience of the nation,” he declared. “Civics is totally lost in our schools and we no longer love our country. Did our independence and ancestral forebearers labour in vain? Watch out for the launch of an office called The Office of the Patriot. It is all about patriotism not politics.”

The walk electrified onlookers, sparking conversations among commuters and pedestrians who paused to absorb the message, while some stole photo moments. Many praised the initiative as long overdue, with some joining in chants calling for leadership that prioritizes the people.

Blakk Rasta vowed that MAD will not be a one-off event but a movement that continues until disorder gives way to responsibility. “This is not the beginning. We did this a year ago. We went round some key schools in Ghana last year preaching patriotism to the secondary school students all over Ghana. We will take patriotism everywhere. We have a president who utterly believes in Pan Africanism so this makes it easier. Ghana must rise again!” he proclaimed to thunderous cheers from his supporters.