ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipline

By Ebenezer Akandurugo || Contributor
General News Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipline
MON, 08 SEP 2025

Accra came alive as fiery reggae icon and outspoken media personality Blakk Rasta led a powerful street campaign under the banner of the Movement Against Disorder (MAD), demanding a return to discipline, patriotism, and accountability in Ghana.

Supporters of the movement divided themselves into groups and stormed key points across the city from Ashaiman Traffic Light and China Mall, Nima Police Station, Kaneshie First Light, Circle Underbridge, Lapaz Las Palmas, to Kasoa Underbridge wielding placards that carried blunt messages to the nation. Some read: “Bring Back Nkrumah’s State Farms,” “Keep Ghana Clean,” “Stop Shitting at the Beaches,” and “Give the Youth a Chance.”

For Blakk Rasta, this was not just a protest but a wake-up call to patriotism. “Lack of patriotism is killing this country. From the filth on our streets to youth and public service irresponsibly, Ghana is bleeding because we have abandoned discipline and patriotism. MAD is here to shake the conscience of the nation,” he declared. “Civics is totally lost in our schools and we no longer love our country. Did our independence and ancestral forebearers labour in vain? Watch out for the launch of an office called The Office of the Patriot. It is all about patriotism not politics.”

The walk electrified onlookers, sparking conversations among commuters and pedestrians who paused to absorb the message, while some stole photo moments. Many praised the initiative as long overdue, with some joining in chants calling for leadership that prioritizes the people.

Blakk Rasta vowed that MAD will not be a one-off event but a movement that continues until disorder gives way to responsibility. “This is not the beginning. We did this a year ago. We went round some key schools in Ghana last year preaching patriotism to the secondary school students all over Ghana. We will take patriotism everywhere. We have a president who utterly believes in Pan Africanism so this makes it easier. Ghana must rise again!” he proclaimed to thunderous cheers from his supporters.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipline Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipl...

2 hours ago

DSTV, Sam George dispute calls for boardroom solution, not public showdown – Benjamin Quashie DSTV, Sam George dispute calls for boardroom solution, not public showdown – Ben...

3 hours ago

Kenya has some of the lowest light pollution levels in the world, a clear asset for astro-tourism. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP) 'Blood Moon' rises as Kenya looks to the stars for tourism

7 hours ago

Chairman COKA calls for more women appointment to bridge gender gap Chairman COKA calls for more women appointment to bridge gender gap

7 hours ago

Premature babies dying over lack of ventilators at hospitals - KATH Neonatal Specialist Premature babies dying over lack of ventilators at hospitals - KATH Neonatal Spe...

7 hours ago

Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance, medical conditions — KATH Neonatal Specialist Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance, medical conditions — KATH...

7 hours ago

Kumasi: Residents stop family from burying corpse near river in Santasi Kumasi: Residents stop family from burying corpse near river in Santasi

7 hours ago

Cable theft plunges Sofoline interchange project into darkness - Urban Roads Department Cable theft plunges Sofoline interchange project into darkness - Urban Roads Dep...

7 hours ago

Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions to deal with? - Manhyia South MP quizzes Mahama Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions t...

7 hours ago

Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Justice’ - Manhyia South MP Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Jus...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line