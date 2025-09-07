Bloggers Association Welcomes President Mahama’s Call for Dialogue on Regulation

The President of the Bloggers Association of Ghana, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, popularly known as Attractive Mustapha, has expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for showing keen interest in the future of Ghana’s blogging industry and highlighting the need for a national conversation on possible regulation.

Speaking during an interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Attractive Mustapha who also doubles as a vetran Journalist and Blogger , emphasized that “any institution or household without regulations often struggles to function effectively.” He explained that the same principle applies to the digital media space, where structure and guidelines are crucial for sustainable growth.

The Association’s President commended President Mahama for recognizing Ghanaian bloggers as agenda-setters in today’s media ecosystem. He noted that the contribution of bloggers has gone beyond entertainment to shaping public discourse, amplifying voices, and driving national conversations.

Mr. Nii Okai Inusah highlighted several important reasons why regulation deserves consideration:

Ensuring accountability: As bloggers increasingly influence public opinion much like traditional media, ethical and professional standards are needed to safeguard credibility.

Protecting society: Regulation provides a framework to protect national security, individual privacy, and public order, while still allowing creativity and expression to thrive.

Attractive Mustapha further stressed that the Bloggers Association of Ghana, together with the wider blogging community, is open to dialogue, consultation, and constructive discussions on the subject. According to him, such conversations are necessary to strike a balance between regulation, freedom of expression, and innovation in the digital space.

He concluded by affirming that the Association welcomes all stakeholders—including policymakers, bloggers, civil society, and media practitioners—to engage in the process so that Ghana can develop a regulatory framework that is fair, inclusive, and forward-looking.