V/R: Four-year-old boy reported missing at Adaklu Torda 

  Sat, 06 Sep 2025
V/R: Four-year-old boy reported missing at Adaklu Torda

A four-year-old boy, Cephas Worfeli Vinyo, is reported missing at Adaklu Torda in the Adaklu district of the Volta Region.

Mr Belove Akpalu, Assemblyman for Adaklu Torda Electoral Area, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said the incident happened on 20th August, 2025.

He stated that on that fateful day the boy accompanied his parents to the farm to harvest corn.

The Assemblyman narrated that whilst the parents were harvesting the corn, the victim and his siblings were carting the corn to the house.

He said the boy and his siblings got tired along the line and rested at the outskirts of their home.

The siblings said they later left the boy and went to the house to drink water but when they returned, he was nowhere to be found.

He stated that all efforts to find the victim proved futile.

Mr Akpalu said the incident has been reported to the Adaklu Waya District Police.

A Police source at the Adaklu District Police Headquarters confirmed the report of a missing child to the station, noting that no arrest had so far been made but they were “leaving no stone unturned in finding the victim.”

GNA

