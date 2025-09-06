Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash

Two people have lost their lives in a deadly crash on the Mankessim–Cape Coast stretch of the Accra–Cape Coast Highway.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday at Kormantse, also left several others injured.

The Mankessim Fire Rescue Team reported that a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus, registered AS 4146-25 and bound for Accra, collided head-on with a Hino truck, registered GW 5958-25, traveling in the opposite direction.

Bystanders rushed to assist, pulling many passengers from the mangled vehicles. Fire officers later freed two victims who had been trapped in the wreckage but confirmed them dead at the scene.

Several of the injured were taken to the Saltpond Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have begun investigations into the accident, though eyewitnesses suspect it was caused by wrongful overtaking.