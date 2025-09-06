ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash

  Sat, 06 Sep 2025
Social News Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash
SAT, 06 SEP 2025

Two people have lost their lives in a deadly crash on the Mankessim–Cape Coast stretch of the Accra–Cape Coast Highway.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday at Kormantse, also left several others injured.

The Mankessim Fire Rescue Team reported that a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus, registered AS 4146-25 and bound for Accra, collided head-on with a Hino truck, registered GW 5958-25, traveling in the opposite direction.

Bystanders rushed to assist, pulling many passengers from the mangled vehicles. Fire officers later freed two victims who had been trapped in the wreckage but confirmed them dead at the scene.

Several of the injured were taken to the Saltpond Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have begun investigations into the accident, though eyewitnesses suspect it was caused by wrongful overtaking.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Man ‘chews’ off wifes ear in scuffleat Dambai Man ‘chews’ off wife's ear in scuffle at Dambai

57 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour GJA President appeals to President Mahama for Media Development Fund to strength...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John D...

1 hour ago

Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash

1 hour ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Ex-Chief Justice Torkornoo would have faced jail abroad — Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Adom-Otchere warns against politicising judicial removals under Article 146

2 hours ago

Beatrice Annangfio, a presidential staffer Daniel Ofori, Torkornoo had long legal issues before NDC came to power – Beatric...

2 hours ago

Who succeeds Murtala Muhammed as 12 NDC aspirants clash in historic showdown today Who succeeds Murtala Muhammed as 12 NDC aspirants clash in historic showdown tod...

2 hours ago

Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast

2 hours ago

Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line