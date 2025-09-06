ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 06 Sep 2025 Politics

It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John Darko

  Sat, 06 Sep 2025
Member of Parliament for Suame, John DarkoMember of Parliament for Suame, John Darko

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has taken aim at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party of orchestrating the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for political gain.

Appearing on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, September 6, 2025, Mr. Darko described the decision by President John Dramani Mahama as a calculated move that had been on the NDC’s agenda long before the formal petition was filed.

He alleged that President Mahama’s intention to remove Justice Torkornoo was well known and not primarily triggered by Daniel Ofori’s petition, as officially reported. He further pointed to public comments by senior party leaders, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as evidence that the President’s mind was already made up.

“The actual thing that happened to the judiciary is a political gimmick by the NDC. I must say they have played it very well. What kick-started this was not Daniel Ofori’s petition.

“What kick-started this process was the President’s desire to remove the Chief Justice, and he has said this; it is well known. From his meeting with NDC lawyers. When he finished, all the conversations that followed re-echoed his view. It was re-echoed by Chairman Asiedu Nketia. At the time they were making those statements, the petition had not been filed, so what formed the basis for those claims?” he quizzes.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Man ‘chews’ off wifes ear in scuffleat Dambai Man ‘chews’ off wife's ear in scuffle at Dambai

57 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour GJA President appeals to President Mahama for Media Development Fund to strength...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John D...

1 hour ago

Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash

1 hour ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Ex-Chief Justice Torkornoo would have faced jail abroad — Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Adom-Otchere warns against politicising judicial removals under Article 146

2 hours ago

Beatrice Annangfio, a presidential staffer Daniel Ofori, Torkornoo had long legal issues before NDC came to power – Beatric...

2 hours ago

Who succeeds Murtala Muhammed as 12 NDC aspirants clash in historic showdown today Who succeeds Murtala Muhammed as 12 NDC aspirants clash in historic showdown tod...

2 hours ago

Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast

2 hours ago

Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line