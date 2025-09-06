It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John Darko

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has taken aim at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party of orchestrating the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for political gain.

Appearing on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, September 6, 2025, Mr. Darko described the decision by President John Dramani Mahama as a calculated move that had been on the NDC’s agenda long before the formal petition was filed.

He alleged that President Mahama’s intention to remove Justice Torkornoo was well known and not primarily triggered by Daniel Ofori’s petition, as officially reported. He further pointed to public comments by senior party leaders, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as evidence that the President’s mind was already made up.

“The actual thing that happened to the judiciary is a political gimmick by the NDC. I must say they have played it very well. What kick-started this was not Daniel Ofori’s petition.

“What kick-started this process was the President’s desire to remove the Chief Justice, and he has said this; it is well known. From his meeting with NDC lawyers. When he finished, all the conversations that followed re-echoed his view. It was re-echoed by Chairman Asiedu Nketia. At the time they were making those statements, the petition had not been filed, so what formed the basis for those claims?” he quizzes.