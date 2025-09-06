'Gutsy' All Blacks beat Springboks to extend Eden Park record

New Zealand scored two early tries and kept an error-prone South Africa at bay to win a rugged arm-wrestle 24-17 Saturday and extend their unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 51 matches.

All Blacks back-rower Ardie Savea won a decisive turnover in the dying minutes of his 100th Test to halt a late attack and ensure New Zealand remain top of the Rugby Championship standings.

Slippery conditions meant the contest between the world's two top-ranked sides never shone as a spectacle, but there was no shortage of physicality in front of a crowd of 48,000.

Savea said his side responded to intense public pressure in rugby-mad New Zealand after they suffered a first-ever loss to the Pumas in Argentina last month.

"It was a gutsy performance," Savea said of the victory in Auckland.

"As a player you thrive on pressure and it makes you want to do better, and that's what the people of this nation deserve.

"It's Eden Park, it's our home, but we shouldn't wait until Eden Park to get up and put a performance in like that."

The reigning two-time world champion Springboks were desperate to end New Zealand's remarkable record at Eden Park, where the hosts haven't lost since 1994.

However, the visitors paid a high price for a slew of handling errors in a match they dominated in terms of territory and possession, scoring two tries to the home side's three.

South Africa captain Jesse Kriel said: "We obviously weren't up to scratch tonight, way too many handling errors and things that just weren't up to standard for us.

"But full credit to New Zealand, I thought they were really good and was a special way to celebrate an awesome player for them in Ardie."

New Zealand halted a four-match run of losses to South Africa as well as retaining their number one world ranking.

They also stayed top of the Rugby Championship standings after three rounds, ahead of Australia by a bonus point.

Savea stands up

The All Blacks opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the second minute when Emoni Narawa fielded a Beauden Barrett cross-kick and evaded two defenders to score in the corner.

The game ended shortly afterwards for recalled wing Narawa, who limped off with a leg injury.

New Zealand doubled their lead to 14-0 when fullback Will Jordan scored from a sharp lineout move, running off an inside pass from back-rower Wallace Sititi.

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard landed their only points of the half with a penalty goal to be 14-3 down at the interval.

Replacement Damian McKenzie extended New Zealand's lead by three points but the home team's defence finally cracked in the 62nd minute when South Africa's dominant scrum won a tighthead and hooker Malcolm Marx powered over.

Springboks forward Kwagga Smith was shown a yellow card for a deliberate penalty and New Zealand capitalised on their one-man advantage, sending replacement back Quinn Tupaea across.

The visitors kept the contest alive with six minutes remaining when replacement scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored.

Savea's ruck turnover deep on defence elicited a roar from the home crowd and helped the All Blacks cling on to victory.

"I just had to stand up for the brothers," said Savea.

"For me I just try to anticipate things and do what the team needs me to do. It's as simple as that."

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said he will demand better when the teams clash again in Wellington next week.

"I think it was two teams that were desperate to win," he said.

"At the end you could see that we wouldn't have won the game but we were close to a draw.

"Not that that was any consolation or I can say that we played well. They were much better."

South Africa are level with Argentina with one win from three matches at the Rugby Championship's midway point.