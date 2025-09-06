An Open Letter To President John Dramani Mahama

Mr. President, I take up my pen to remind you that today, September 6, marks exactly one month since we lost eight brave sons in the line of duty fighting against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey. While the state funeral, posthumous promotions, and recognition were gestures of respect, they are not enough. Their sacrifice demands more, that is, decisive action against galamsey.

As President, you're not just a party leader; you're the leader of this great nation, entrusted with great responsibility. Ghana's natural resources are abundant, but galamsey is tarnishing our global image and polluting our environment. Every Ghanaian deserves to be heard, and we're crying out for action, a strong action against galamsey. Just as your government delivered on sacking Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Torkornoo on the basis that what she was doing was contrary to what was expected of her, we expect the same bold action against galamsey operators, sack galamsey now.

Your lukewarm stance during the campaign trail and even now that you're President has raised eyebrows. Former President Akufo-Addo's promise to fight galamsey came at a cost, that is, his party faced consequences. As President, listen to Ghanaians and act. Some officials in your government and your party suggest that a state of emergency can't be declared on galamsey, which is a reckless and wicked statement I've ever heard. It seems to me that your entire government and party are lukewarm on the fight against galamsey.

Mr President, be bold with your stance as far as the galamsey fight is concerned; lead us to eradicate galamsey on a war footing, it's time to walk the talk and take direct action. Don't postpone this fight. If we fail to act now, the consequences will be catastrophic. ‘TerraVeritas Imperative’.

It's striking that the helicopter crash occurred on August 6, a date that eerily coincides with the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, by the US in World War II, though devastating, have become blessings in disguise. Japan didn't sit idle; they developed those places, and today they're thriving. Let's treat the district where the helicopter crashed like Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not just temporary relief but long-term development. The monies given to residents who helped retrieve bodies are insufficient and short-term. We need sustainable development, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

The role of President is different from party leader; put Ghana first, Ghana's bid only, and not NDC's bid of allowing its members to engage in the deadly galamsey activities and how to win the next election. To our gallant eight, we say rest in the bosom of the Lord. You fought a good fight; now it's our turn, led by you, Mr. President. I wish you well.

God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong.

'TerraVeritas Imperative' (The Truth About the Earth is Urgent).

SeLaH!!!

By: Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang (N.Y.B.Y.O.A.)

Executive Director, Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)

