To lead Nigeria from 2027, Ndigbo must work hard to unite in purpose

The figures recently released from the online pre-registration of voters between 18–24 August 2025 have once again shown where the interests of Nigerians are being channelled in anticipation of the upcoming general elections. The numbers speak loudly. Osun State topped the table with 393,269 registrations, accounting for 28.51% of the total national count within that one-week window. Lagos followed with 222,205 or 16.11%. Ogun had 132,823 or 9.63%, while the Federal Capital Territory registered 107,682 or 7.81%. Oyo, Kaduna and Kogi followed in descending order, before Kebbi, Kwara, Yobe, and Delta. Rivers and Akwa Ibom contributed modestly, while states in the South East showed such low numbers that they were almost negligible. Ebonyi, for example, recorded only 261 pre-registrations, the lowest nationwide. Enugu had 484, Imo 481, and Abia 772. Anambra was not even specified in the detailed reports.

This picture is stark, but it is not hugely surprising. In the 2023 elections, the Igbo population in the South East and across Nigeria came out in their numbers. They braved the elements, queued under harsh sun and torrential rain, determined to exercise their civic duty. They believed, with unflinching conviction, that their votes would herald change and give voice to their long-suppressed demand for fair power sharing in a federation where, since 1960, they had remained the only major ethnic group yet to produce an Executive President. But their hopes were dashed. Many concluded that their votes would never count again. That painful experience, compounded by decades of marginalisation, explains why their enthusiasm is so low today. It is the silent protest of a people who feel cheated by an unfaithful system. Yet, this disillusionment, if not carefully redirected, can only work against them in the long run. If the Igbo genuinely seek to lead Nigeria from 2027, then they must realise that politics is neither a sprint nor a moral contest. Power, in every society, is contested, negotiated, and if necessary, seized through strategy, organisation, and sheer hard work. No ethnic group anywhere in the world has been handed the leadership of a nation on a platter of gold. Nigeria cannot be different. The Hausa-Fulani built structures of influence through relentless political networking across regions. The Yoruba learned to combine their regional strengths with national alliances. Even the minorities have found ways, through collective bargaining, to position themselves strategically. For the Igbo, their brilliance, enterprising spirit, and resilience have never been in question. What has been lacking is unity of purpose and a coordinated political strategy.

The Igbo are one of the most hardworking and enterprising peoples on earth. Scattered across every country in the universe, and every corner of Nigeria, they are the traders, the manufacturers, the artisans, the service providers, the professionals, and the innovators who keep the wheels of the economy rolling. Visit any town, from Sokoto to Maiduguri, from Jos to Lagos, and there is always an Igbo man or woman building a business, raising a family, contributing to local life. Their resilience is legendary. They survived the devastation of the Nigerian civil war, rebuilt from nothing, and today dominate markets, commerce, and small-scale industries in the country. They are risk-takers by nature, willing to travel far and wide, to leave home in search of opportunities, and to adapt to circumstances that would break other communities.

In 2023, south-easterners voted en masse but........

This enterprising spirit is matched by intellectual brilliance. Studies have consistently shown that Imo State, for instance, ranks highest in educational attainment in Nigeria, producing some of the most qualified graduates in the arts, law, medicine, engineering, and the sciences. The Igbo Diaspora in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and across Europe continues to excel, with Igbo names appearing as the academic, medical, and corporate elite of those societies. These qualities – industriousness, intelligence, resilience, and adaptability – are the very attributes required of a people seeking to lead a complex federation like Nigeria.

But the Igbo must realise that these virtues alone cannot guarantee political power. They must overcome their greatest weakness, which is disunity. Everyone wants to be seen as the leader of Ndigbo. As a result, the South East became fragmented by countless socio-political and cultural organisations, many of which contradicted and undermined each other. Every group claims to speak for the people, yet there is no singular, authoritative voice that unites and galvanises the region. In the Yoruba political space, the Afenifere once played that central role. For the North, the Arewa Consultative Forum remains a rallying platform. For the South-South, the Pan Niger Delta Forum coordinates voices. Among the Igbo, that role has historically belonged to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation. If Ndigbo are serious about power in 2027, then all other Igbo organisations must subject themselves to the authority and leadership of Ohanaeze, currently led by Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

A fragmented voice cannot inspire confidence from potential allies. Nigeria is a country of multiple interests and diverse blocs. Power at the centre is never won by one region alone. The South East cannot make it to Aso Rock on Igbo votes alone, even if every eligible voter in the region turns out. They need alliances. They need to lobby the Middle Belt, a region with legitimate grievances of its own, long feeling neglected by both northern and southern power brokers. They need to build bridges linking the northern minorities, and the Kanuri and Hausa-Fulani who, despite historical dominance, are not immune to appeals for fairness, equity, and competence. They must also court the South-South, where ethnic solidarities have often complicated Igbo aspirations. In all these, the Igbo must present themselves as a united, trustworthy, and competent block with something tangible to offer.

That requires hard work. Hard work in mobilising voters, not just in the South East, but across the federation. Hard work in sustaining voter enthusiasm despite past disappointments. Hard work in identifying a credible candidate whose personal integrity, competence, and national acceptability transcend ethnic loyalties. Hard work in persuading Nigerians that an Igbo presidency is not a sectional agenda, but a national project rooted in justice, merit, and the collective good.

The temptation to remain aloof, to boycott democratic processes, or to wallow in disillusionment is understandable but it is absolutely counterproductive. If the Igbo refuse to participate, others will take decisions in their absence. And when the allocations of power, resources, and opportunities are shared, they will once again find themselves marginalised, not by conspiracy, but by their own choice to withdraw. History has shown repeatedly that those who abstain from the political process always pay the heavy price of irrelevance.

What the Igbo must do now is to look forward. The pain of 2023 is real, but it must not define the future of Ndigbo and their descendants. The struggle for equity and justice is never won in a single election cycle. It is a marathon, not a sprint. Every setback is a lesson, every disappointment an opportunity to refine strategies. The Yoruba, too, know what it means to feel excluded. Yet they persisted. The Hausa-Fulani understand that power requires constant negotiation, not entitlement. The South-South, after decades of agitation, eventually produced a President in Goodluck Jonathan. The Igbo must embrace the same long-term vision. From 2025 through 2027, their energies must be channelled into voter registration drives, into sensitisation campaigns, into town hall meetings, into grassroots mobilisation that rekindles faith in democracy. They must work tirelessly to dispel the fatalism that “votes do not count.” Votes count, but only when they are maximised, defended, and aggregated into a national movement. Electoral reforms, civic vigilance, and international pressure can, and will, continue to improve Nigeria’s democratic processes. But the improvements will benefit only those who participate.

The Igbo must also be willing to build trust with other Nigerians. Decades of political rhetoric have sometimes painted them as insular, focused solely on their own. To lead Nigeria, they must project a broader vision, one that addresses the security of the North East, the poverty of the North West, the resource demands of the South-South, the infrastructural needs of the South West, and the governance deficits of the Middle Belt. Leadership in a federation is about carrying every region along, not just advocating for one’s own.

Nigerian youths, whose future must be assured

In all, the qualities that make the Igbo outstanding in commerce, education, and global enterprise can make them outstanding leaders of Nigeria. But those qualities must be matched with unity, strategy, and perseverance. The numbers from the August 2025 pre-registration should serve as a wake-up call. Ebonyi with 261 registrants, Imo with 481, Enugu with 484, Abia with 772 – these figures are a disgrace to a people who once defied sun and rain to make their voices heard. They suggest apathy, discouragement, or worse, resignation. But the truth is that Nigeria cannot afford an Igbo resignation. And the Igbo themselves cannot afford it either.

If 2027 is to be different, then every Igbo man and woman must rise, not just to register and vote, but to work actively for unity, for alliances, for a credible candidate, and for a national vision that inspires hope beyond the South East. It will be hard. But it is very achievable. All it will demand are the sacrifice of time and energy, and collaboration that will at last see an end to the seeming interminable rivalries that fragment their strength. It is the only way forward.

Power is never given freely. It is taken through effort, organisation, and persistence. For the Igbo, the time has come to stop lamenting and start working. Their history, their resilience, and their brilliance already show that they are capable. What remains is unity of purpose, hard work, and the determination to look forward rather than backward. If they can achieve this, then from 2027, Nigeria may finally see an Igbo son or daughter at the helm of affairs, not as a token of appeasement, but as the rightful product of struggle, strategy, and the collective will of a determined people. To lead Nigeria from 2027, Ndigbo must work hard to unite in purpose.