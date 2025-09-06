Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum Is NPP’s Best Shot in 2028 - Part 1

For the Umpteenth Time Now, I would like to put on public record, once again, that all mature and adult bona fide Ghanaian citizens who wish to see Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana rapidly progress beyond where the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-sponsored Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government left the country on the rungs of both our national and our global development ladders in their lifetime, had better put their proverbial bottom-dollar and their coveted votes or ballots fully, squarely and unabashedly behind Ghana’s most dynamic, innovative, visionary and creative Education Minister for at least the past half-century, namely, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, presently, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, in the Asante Region (See “NPP needs a candidate that appeals to Ghanaians, not only the party — Dr Adutwum tells delegates” Modernghana.com 8/28/25).

Now, I can confidently and unashamedly declare that I am almost unarguably the one print journalist and avid student and observer of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture who has most inspired the US-trained American Educator and Academic Administrator to seriously consider gunning for the Presidency in 2028. At any rate, my double-reference to the fact of the University of California-trained former Minister of Education’s being both an “Educator” of no ordinary or mean caliber and an “Academic Administrator,” exemplifies the readily verifiable fact that not only is Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum among the cream or the topmost educators in the country, in terms of his vast wealth of knowledge vis-a-vis the shaping of the minds of our youths, the country’s most valuable and indispensable human-resource capital for the near-future development and the sociopolitical, cultural, scientific and technological advancement of the country, in order to make Ghana self-driven rather than the sort of seamy neocolonialist and investor or externally driven Democratic Republic. “Sovereignty” is not externally driven. It is decidedly internally combustible.

Anybody who has been sedulously or studiously paying attention to US President Donald John “Finish The Job Benjamin Netanyahu” Trump, must have already come to the sobering realization of the fact that the pathologically tariff-addicted septuagenarian “real-estate developer,” as the Fordham University, Bronx, New York, and the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Business School-educated twice, nonconsecutively elected President of the United States of America prefers to style himself, has erratically and dangerously resorted to what some American judges and legal experts have assessed to be luridly tantamount to the criminal extortion of America’s most formidable global-market competitors, as a result of the massive flight of genius local entrepreneurs abroad, to such relatively more business-friendly countries like “Communist” China, Countries of the European Community, and India, among several dozen others.

Now, the not-so-subtle but, nonetheless, a critical and a crucial lesson that, predictably, appears to have been tragically and scandalously lost on the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress-sponsored John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama-led government is the fact that the best and the most progressive and forward-looking approach to National Development is “Self-Investment,” and not the largely primary and extractive neocolonialist approach of “Foreign Investment.” That is how proper national development has been done all across the globe for generations and centuries.

You see, “Foreign Investment” is only a secondary and a supplemental line of action after the firm establishment of a local economic and industrial development base. Unfortunately, for the apocalyptically visionless kleptocratic politicians like Mr. Mahama, as clearly differentiated from statesmen and civically responsible and patriotic leaders like the globally renowned former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, of Singapore, and even Ghana’s own President Kwame Nkrumah, to a relatively limited extent, it is all a matter of wearing one’s clothing “inside-out,” rather than the standard and the conventional mode of “outside-out,” which means that the most crucial and indispensable local talent and content is often woefully and summarily discounted as being extraneous and otiose.

We scandalously experienced this development-hostile and unfriendly approach to governance in the globally infamous STX Scandal that was brokered by the then Vice-President John “What Payola Package For Me Are You Talking About? When I Was A Government Minister Or Vice-President?” Dramani Mahama, in which Ghana reportedly lost the fiscally prohibitive sum of some $250 million (USD) in a Breach-of-Contract Fine. For those of our readers who were either too young at the time or were simply even not yet born, the STX Scandal had to do with the construction of several thousand real-estate units by a South Korean firm by the name of STX, a patently pedestrian project that could readily have been undertaken by our own local Ghanaian architects and builders.

At the time, the harebrained rationale given by the now-late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills was that his National Democratic Congress-sponsored government could not trust local Ghanaian architects and builders to sincerely and honestly give us the proverbial “Value-for-Money.” Which was why I could not help it but literally fall off my couch, once again, when I recently came across the banner news headline stating that on a recent trip to Singapore, Mr. Mahama inked up a contractual agreement with a private company in the latter Island state to have a student hostel of some 10,000 beds or units constructed on the campus of the University of Ghana, at a cost the full details of which Yours Truly has yet to acquaint himself with.

Naturally, in a Yogi Berran reaction, I sighed “headscratchingly” with unspeakable chagrin and muttered to myself over and over again: “It Is Deja-Vu All Over Again!” Now, of course, this is also where the timely and the strategically opportune Presidential Candidacy of Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum ought to come up for serious discussion.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]