Mahama receives special message from Senegalese president

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday welcomed a high-level delegation from Senegal, led by the country’s Minister for Pan-African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Madam Yassine Fall, who delivered a special message from President Diomaye Faye.

The message conveyed an official invitation for President Mahama to deliver the keynote address at a major event scheduled for September 26, 2025.

Acknowledging the invitation, President Mahama reflected on the historic bond between Ghana and Senegal, noting their shared legacy in shaping Africa’s identity and advancing the Pan-African movement.

“Ghana and Senegal have been at the forefront of Pan-Africanism and anything that has to do with the African personality in the struggle,” he said.

He further underscored the ongoing fight for reparations for Africa, drawing parallels with global experiences of injustice.

“Currently, we are the champions of reparations, and we need to continue to tell the story of how Africa was raided by countries that called themselves developed. It is on the back of Africa that they rode to become what they are. So, if genocide in the Second World War deserves reparations, slavery was far worse. More people died in slavery than during the Second World War,” President Mahama stated.

Madam Fall, speaking on behalf of President Faye, extended heartfelt condolences to Ghana over the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including senior government officials. She also commended President Mahama for his exemplary leadership and influence on the African continent.

Joining the meeting were Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Presidential Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.