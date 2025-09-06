President Mahama hands election incident reports to Attorney-General

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that investigative reports on violent incidents during the 2020 and 2024 general elections have been submitted to the Attorney General for legal action.

He said the reports, which capture attacks on citizens, security personnel, and journalists, would form the basis for accountability measures and compensation packages for victims.

The President disclosed this when executives and council members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) called on him at the Jubilee House.

Mr. Mahama also announced that his government would reintroduce the Media Development Fund in next year’s budget, stressing that it would be administered transparently by a joint Government–GJA board to enhance media capacity and protect press freedom.

He expressed concern about Ghana’s fall in global press freedom rankings, attributing it to the harassment and intimidation of journalists. He cited the killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and repeated cases of reporters being brutalised by security agencies as stark reminders of the urgent need for reform.

Mr. Mahama called for structured engagement between the GJA and the security services to establish protocols that guarantee journalists’ safety while performing their duties.

For his part, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour extended an invitation to Mr. Mahama to attend this year’s GJA Awards, which will for the first time be hosted in Kumasi. The event is expected to take place in late October or early November, subject to the President’s schedule.