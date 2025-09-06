We have not agreed to a price reduction — MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Ghana has dismissed claims that it has agreed to slash DStv subscription prices, despite government’s announcement of a new committee to determine possible reductions.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 5, 2025, the pay-TV operator stressed that no decision had been taken on lowering fees, even as it confirmed its participation in the government-led process.

“We continue to engage with the Minister in a bid to find an amicable solution that is beneficial for all parties involved but does not jeopardise the viability of the DStv service. We will fully participate in the established Working Committee. However, we wish to clarify that MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction,” the company said.

The clarification directly contradicts comments earlier in the day by the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, who disclosed that a five-member committee — made up of the ministry, the National Communications Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa — had been tasked to recommend a “suitable price reduction strategy” for DStv customers.

“Let us be clear—they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction and they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe that as a minister, we do not need 30 days. Fourteen days is enough, inclusive of weekends, for us to reach this decision,” Mr George told journalists at a press conference in Accra.

The dispute has intensified in recent weeks after regulators directed the enforcement of a GH¢10,000 daily fine against MultiChoice for failing to submit required pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act. The ministry had also threatened to suspend the company’s licence if subscription prices were not reduced by September 6.

With the newly formed committee expected to deliver recommendations within two weeks, subscribers will have to wait until later this month to know whether their DStv bills will actually be cut.