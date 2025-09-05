Kofi Akpaloo under investigation for fraud, money laundering, other financial crimes – Srem-Sai

The Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, has confirmed that Kofi Akpaloo, leader and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), is under active investigation for a series of alleged financial crimes, including fraud, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering.

Akpaloo was arrested by officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at his residence in Kumasi. He has since remained in EOCO custody despite being granted bail.

Justice Srem-Sai disclosed that the bail terms are stringent: GH¢10 million with two sureties to be justified. However, the conditions have not yet been satisfied, leaving the politician in custody.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 5, the Deputy Attorney General outlined the status of the case: “Suspect Percival Kofi Akpaloo is under investigation on allegations of various financial crimes including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering. EOCO officials arrested him on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. He has, however, been granted police bail with the following conditions – GHC 10 million bond with 2 sureties to be justified. The suspect remains in the custody of EOCO pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.”

The LPG leader, who ran in the 2024 general elections, has built his reputation as a populist voice, particularly appealing to Ghana’s youth with policies focused on employment and economic empowerment. Though his party remains relatively small, Akpaloo has gradually carved out a visible space in national politics.

The investigation marks one of the most serious legal challenges of his political career, with the potential to reshape both his party’s fortunes and his own standing in Ghana’s political arena.