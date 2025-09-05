Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Officer 

Over 6,000 cases of typhoid are recorded in the Bono East Region, Mr Gyan Lamptey, the Bono East Regional Environmental Health Officer, has said.

He attributed the cases partly to the growing trend of open defecation in the region, and cautioned the people against that bad practice, saying: “It's disappointing that people still defecate in the open” despite the intensified public sensitization on the attendant health hazards.

Mr Lamptey gave the caution when speaking at the Maiden Medium Term Development Planning meeting of the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman.

Describing the situation as worrying, he called on the various Municipal and District Assemblies to enact and strictly enforce sanitation by-laws to improve sanitation and waste management in the region.

He also advised the people to always wash their hands with soap after visiting the nature call, urging them to change their bad attitude towards waste disposal as well.

Earlier, Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister, appointed a 23-member council to oversee the holistic development of the region and tasked to monitor and supervise the execution of physical development projects to guard against shoddy works.

The council comprises representatives of the Municipal and District Assemblies and other key stakeholders in development.

GNA