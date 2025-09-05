MultiChoice Ghana gets 2 weeks to cut DSTV prices

MultiChoice Ghana has been granted two weeks to agree on subscription price reductions as the regulatory suspension of its services is set to take effect tomorrow, September 6, 2025.

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, announced in Accra that the pay-TV operator had finally softened its stance and agreed to enter negotiations with the ministry and the National Communications Authority (NCA).

“Ahead of the expiration of the suspension notice tomorrow, multi-choice yesterday reached out to the Ministry and the regulator, indicating now a willingness to comply to address the pricing concerns through a consultative process as was adopted by the Ministry with the MNOs during the data pricing reduction exercise,” he said.

To fast-track the process, the ministry has set up a stakeholder committee comprising representatives from the ministry, NCA, MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa. Mr George himself will chair the committee, which has until September 21, 2025, to deliver a revised pricing structure.

He stressed that the operator had initially requested a month for talks but government insisted on a shorter deadline.

“So let's be clear, they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction. Now they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe, as Minister, that we do not need 30 days. 14 days is enough for us to reach this decision, inclusive of weekends.”

“Therefore, the committee has a strict 14-day mandate, inclusive of weekends, to conclude its work and present a suitable price reduction structure for the people of Ghana by September 21, 2025,” he added.

Mr George further revealed that Canal Plus Group, which is finalising its acquisition of MultiChoice Africa by the end of the month, has pledged to respect the outcome of the negotiations and prioritise Ghana in its post-acquisition strategy.

Meanwhile, the NCA will continue enforcing fines of GH¢10,000 per day against MultiChoice for failing to submit a cost breakdown of its bouquet pricing for 24 days, as required under the Electronic Communications Act.