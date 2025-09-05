ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 05 Sep 2025 Headlines

NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million development fee — Ken Agyapong

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Kennedy AgyapongKennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for imposing what he described as an exorbitant GH¢4.6 million charge on aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearer position.

He revealed that while he initially paid GH¢100,000 for the nomination form and GH¢500,000 to file it, he was shocked when informed of an additional GH¢4 million development fee.

He admitted he initially dismissed the demand as a prank. "As if it were a joke, I was given a deadline for the 5th," he said. "So filing and contesting [cost me a combined] GHS4.6 million."

The former Member of Parliament and businessman condemned the demand, calling it a "shameful thing that happened".

"Can you believe the five contestants have been asked for GHS4 million each as development fee because the party does not have a dime?" he asked in disbelief.

Addressing party members on his campaign trail, Agyapong reaffirmed his dedication to the welfare of the party and its supporters.

"You also know what is good and beautiful. If your husband or child had a job... Even your child's bright future could guarantee your prosperity so party party welfare is very important to me. We need to build this party," he said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kwame | 9/5/2025 7:12:25 PM

That is how the NPP extorts money from people. If you, as an NPP politician, they could do that to you, I don't think Ghanaians would allow the NPP to rule the nation to do that to them. It's sickening and embarrassing.

Comments1
Top Stories

9 minutes ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t appoints KPMG as transaction advisor for proposed AT–Telecel merger

13 minutes ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

41 minutes ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

43 minutes ago

Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Officer Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Of...

43 minutes ago

2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC 2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC

43 minutes ago

Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,000 — TDC MD reveals Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,00...

1 hour ago

WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million developmen...

1 hour ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Ms. Shamima Muslim Shamima Muslim reaffirms Mahama's commitment to press freedom at PRINPAG swearin...

1 hour ago

Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line