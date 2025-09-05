NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million development fee — Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for imposing what he described as an exorbitant GH¢4.6 million charge on aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearer position.

He revealed that while he initially paid GH¢100,000 for the nomination form and GH¢500,000 to file it, he was shocked when informed of an additional GH¢4 million development fee.

He admitted he initially dismissed the demand as a prank. "As if it were a joke, I was given a deadline for the 5th," he said. "So filing and contesting [cost me a combined] GHS4.6 million."

The former Member of Parliament and businessman condemned the demand, calling it a "shameful thing that happened".

"Can you believe the five contestants have been asked for GHS4 million each as development fee because the party does not have a dime?" he asked in disbelief.

Addressing party members on his campaign trail, Agyapong reaffirmed his dedication to the welfare of the party and its supporters.

"You also know what is good and beautiful. If your husband or child had a job... Even your child's bright future could guarantee your prosperity so party party welfare is very important to me. We need to build this party," he said.