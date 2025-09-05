Police assure maximum security protection for Tamale Central NDC primaries

The Northern Regional Police Command has assured maximum security during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Tamale Central Constituency.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wisdom Lavoe, Regional Police Commander, said at a press briefing in Tamale that about 400 security officers drawn from the Police, Armed Forces, Fire Service, Immigration Service, and other agencies would be deployed to polling centres and strategic locations.

He said the Command, working with stakeholders, had created four polling stations to ease congestion, ensure early counting, and facilitate a smooth declaration of results.

ACP Lavoe stressed that only accredited individuals would be granted access to the venues, warning that misconduct would be dealt with decisively. He urged aspirants, delegates, and party officials to conduct themselves responsibly.

He further assured that the Police would collaborate with the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders to ensure a transparent and peaceful process, while charging officers on duty to exhibit professionalism.

A total of 12 aspirants have been cleared to contest, with 1,551 delegates expected to vote on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

GNA